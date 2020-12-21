Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The occupant of an eighth floor flat had to be taken to hospital yesterday after a fire broke out.

Google Copyright: Google

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service sent six crews to the fire in Derwent House, on Champions Way in Kidderminster, which broke out at about 00:40.

The man had to be rescued and was taken to hospital after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

The fire service said the blaze was accidental, caused by combustibles too close to the cooker hob.