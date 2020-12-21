Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Live Reporting

Riyah Collins and Allen Cook

All times stated are UK

  1. Queues on the M6 after crash

    Three lanes have been closed on the M6 northbound carriageway after a crash this morning, leading to long delays.

    The crash happened just before Junction 3A for Nuneaton and the M6 toll, with traffic stretching back to Junction 3.

  3. Man hospitalised after flat fire

    The occupant of an eighth floor flat had to be taken to hospital yesterday after a fire broke out.

    Derwent House in Kidderminster
    Copyright: Google

    Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service sent six crews to the fire in Derwent House, on Champions Way in Kidderminster, which broke out at about 00:40.

    The man had to be rescued and was taken to hospital after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

    The fire service said the blaze was accidental, caused by combustibles too close to the cooker hob.

  4. No demand for flood barriers despite rain

    There is currently no concern for the flooding of properties across Shropshire, the Environment Agency says.

    Heavy rainfall in the last few days has meant flood alerts are in place for the rivers Severn and Teme and flood barriers are up in Frankwell.

    However there is no cause for concern in Ironbridge, which was badly hit during Storm Dennis earlier this year, and flood barriers remain down.

    Flood barriers in Ironbridge in February
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Quote Message: There is rain forecast, but we’re not concerned at the levels currently so it’s only prudent we keep a careful eye on it. There’s no plans for the flood barriers to go up at Ironbridge but if there is a need, if there is a change in the circumstances, we will be ready to respond. from Matt Lawrence Environment Agency
    Matt LawrenceEnvironment Agency

  5. Unsettled weather to start the week

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    Get ready for some wet and blustery conditions across the region this morning.

    It’s going to feel quite mild for this time of year and expect some showers across the day.

    Video content

    Video caption: West Midlands weather 21 December

  6. Welcome to Monday’s live stream

    Good morning, we’ll be bringing you the latest news, sport, weather and local updates from across the West Midlands until 19:00.

    If you want to get in touch, you can find us on Facebook or Twitter.

