Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Queues on the M6 after crash
Three lanes have been closed on the M6 northbound carriageway after a crash this morning, leading to long delays.
The crash happened just before Junction 3A for Nuneaton and the M6 toll, with traffic stretching back to Junction 3.
Man hospitalised after flat fire
The occupant of an eighth floor flat had to be taken to hospital yesterday after a fire broke out.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service sent six crews to the fire in Derwent House, on Champions Way in Kidderminster, which broke out at about 00:40.
The man had to be rescued and was taken to hospital after suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.
The fire service said the blaze was accidental, caused by combustibles too close to the cooker hob.
No demand for flood barriers despite rain
There is currently no concern for the flooding of properties across Shropshire, the Environment Agency says.
Heavy rainfall in the last few days has meant flood alerts are in place for the rivers Severn and Teme and flood barriers are up in Frankwell.
However there is no cause for concern in Ironbridge, which was badly hit during Storm Dennis earlier this year, and flood barriers remain down.
Unsettled weather to start the week
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Get ready for some wet and blustery conditions across the region this morning.
It’s going to feel quite mild for this time of year and expect some showers across the day.
Welcome to Monday’s live stream
Good morning, we’ll be bringing you the latest news, sport, weather and local updates from across the West Midlands until 19:00.
