Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Indian farmers' rally: Drivers given penalty notices
A number of drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices after more than 1,000 people attended a rally held in support of striking Indian famers.
People from across England drove to Birmingham and Sandwell in Saturday to attend the Kisaan Car Rally.
Hundreds of vehicles then made their way in convoy to the Indian embassy in the Jewellery Quarter in opposition to the reforms being introduced in India.
West Midlands Police said it told more than a thousand people to leave, three were given a £100 fixed penalty notice and people who threw flares from moving vehicles would be prosecuted retrospectively.
Statue transformed into Peppa Pig
A statue in a Warwickshire village has been dressed as Peppa Pig.
The statue of Lord John Douglas-Montagu-Scott, in Dunchurch, near Rugby has been transformed into another character every year since the 1970s.
Lord John, a former MP who lived near the village, has been everything from a Star Wars Stormtrooper to an Olympic athlete.
Here's a reminder of some of his previous costumes.
Covid vaccine: GPs to begin offering Pfizer jab
Covid vaccinations will start being given to patients from GP surgeries in the West Midlands as part of the next stage of the rollout of the programme.
GP practices in more than 100 locations will receive their first deliveries of the vaccine later, the NHS said.
Some will start vaccinating on Monday afternoon, with the majority getting under way on Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of people in the UK received the Pfizer-BioNTech jab last week in hospitals.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
It will be a sunny day with a few cloudy spells and the chance of one or two showers. Highs of 11°C (52°F).
