Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A number of drivers were issued with fixed penalty notices after more than 1,000 people attended a rally held in support of striking Indian famers.

People from across England drove to Birmingham and Sandwell in Saturday to attend the Kisaan Car Rally.

Hundreds of vehicles then made their way in convoy to the Indian embassy in the Jewellery Quarter in opposition to the reforms being introduced in India.

West Midlands Police said it told more than a thousand people to leave, three were given a £100 fixed penalty notice and people who threw flares from moving vehicles would be prosecuted retrospectively.