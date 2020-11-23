Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
The Mowatt FamilyCopyright: The Mowatt Family
Conjoined twins: 'We always knew we were different'
Rebecca Woods
BBC News
In December 2001, a perilous operation took place in Birmingham to separate three-month-old conjoined twins Sanchia and Eman Mowatt.
They started life as the focus of the world's media, but what are the 19-year-old sisters who defied medical odds doing today?
What's the weather got in store?
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a dry day with some bright spells and highs of 10C (50F).
