Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

  1. Conjoined twins: 'We always knew we were different'

    Rebecca Woods

    BBC News

    In December 2001, a perilous operation took place in Birmingham to separate three-month-old conjoined twins Sanchia and Eman Mowatt.

    They started life as the focus of the world's media, but what are the 19-year-old sisters who defied medical odds doing today?

    You can read more here.

    Sanchia and Eman Mowatt
    Copyright: The Mowatt Family

  2. What's the weather got in store?

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    It will be a dry day with some bright spells and highs of 10C (50F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  3. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

