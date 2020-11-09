Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live

Sophie Madden

  1. Man sets off on multi-marathon challenge

    A challenge to run seven consecutive marathons for charity begins today.

    Jack Pickett, 19, from Ellesmere, Shropshire, is taking on the challenge for Cancer Research UK and Omega the National Association for End of Life Care, a small end of life charity in honour of his grandfather, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

    Thomas Memery, director of Omega, said Mr Pickett was "remarkable".

  2. Remembrance marked in the West Midlands

    Remembrance Sunday was marked yesterday.

    Restrictions due to coronavirus meant many events were cancelled, but thousands were able to watch a virtual event broadcast from the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

    The arboretum's honorary chaplain Rev Vic Van Den Bergh drew comparisons between the fight against the virus and armed conflicts.

    "There is an obvious parallel between past conflicts and today's pandemic," he said.

  3. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Sara Blizzard

    BBC Weather

    Some early mist and fog will lead to heavy showers later. A milder day, with temperatures rising to 16C (60F)

  4. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Sophie Madden

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We’ll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you, so share your news, thoughts and photos with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

