Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A challenge to run seven consecutive marathons for charity begins today.

Jack Pickett, 19, from Ellesmere, Shropshire, is taking on the challenge for Cancer Research UK and Omega the National Association for End of Life Care, a small end of life charity in honour of his grandfather, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Omega Copyright: Omega

Thomas Memery, director of Omega, said Mr Pickett was "remarkable".