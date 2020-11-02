Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Vanessa Pearce

  1. Man set to appear in court charged with three murders

    A man is set to appear in court charged with the murder of three people.

    Anthony Russell
    Copyright: West Midlands Police

    Julie Williams, 58, and her son David, 32, were found at separate flats in Coventry on consecutive days last week.

    The body of Nicole McGregor, 31, was later discovered in woodland in Newbold Comyn, Leamington Spa.

    Anthony Russell, 38, of Riley Square, Coventry, was arrested in Staffordshire on Friday and is duet to appear before magistrates in Birmingham.

  2. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Sara Blizzard

    BBC Weather

    It will be a windy day with some showers and highs of 16°C (63°F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  3. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

