Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man is set to appear in court charged with the murder of three people.

West Midlands Police Copyright: West Midlands Police

Julie Williams, 58, and her son David, 32, were found at separate flats in Coventry on consecutive days last week.

The body of Nicole McGregor, 31, was later discovered in woodland in Newbold Comyn, Leamington Spa.

Anthony Russell, 38, of Riley Square, Coventry, was arrested in Staffordshire on Friday and is duet to appear before magistrates in Birmingham.