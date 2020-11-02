Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Vanessa Pearce
Man set to appear in court charged with three murders
A man is set to appear in court charged with the murder of three people.
Julie Williams, 58, and her son David, 32, were found at separate flats in Coventry on consecutive days last week.
The body of Nicole McGregor, 31, was later discovered in woodland in Newbold Comyn, Leamington Spa.
Anthony Russell, 38, of Riley Square, Coventry, was arrested in Staffordshire on Friday and is duet to appear before magistrates in Birmingham.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
It will be a windy day with some showers and highs of 16°C (63°F).
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
