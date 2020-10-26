Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
viewing this page
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
- Staffordshire set for talks over tier two lockdown restrictions
- 'Serious' safeguarding concerns at troubled Wolverhampton school
- Famous 20th century puppets on display in Wolverhampton
BBC News Travel
West Brom's Hegazi joins Saudi side
Ahmed Hegazi joins Al-Ittihad on loan from West Brom until the end of the season, when he will sign a permanent deal with the Saudi club.Read more
Tributes to former Grandstand presenter Frank Bough
BBC Entertainment and Arts
Tributes have been paid to Frank Bough, one of the most familiar faces on BBC television from the 1960s to 1980s, who has died at the age of 87.
Bough was born in Stoke-on-Trent and his family later moved to Oswestry, Shropshire, where he attended the local grammar school.
He joined the BBC as a reporter and went on to present some of the corporation's most popular shows, including Grandstand and Breakfast Time.
But his career was brought to an abrupt end by scandal.
BBC Midlands Today's Nick Owen, who went up against Bough in Britain's breakfast TV battle on ITV's TV-AM in the 1980s, remembered him as "the ultimate broadcaster who combined news and sport brilliantly".
Astrologer Russell Grant, a regular on Breakfast Time, said Bough was "a great man to work with" and was "always there for advice and support".
Murphy free-kick rescues Newcastle point
By Tim Oscroft
BBC Sport
Jacob Murphy's late free-kick for Newcastle cancels out Raul Jimenez's brilliant opener in a lacklustre encounter at Molineux.Read more
Around the web: Tighter Covid rules considered
Express and Star
From the Express and Star today:
Wolves need to be more clinical - Nuno
BBC Sport
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo says his side need "to be more clinical" after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.
Jacob Murphy's 89th-minute free-kick rescued a point for Newcastle shortly after Wolves had taken the lead through Raul Jimenez.
It was just the second shot on target from the visitors in a match in which they had 63% of possession.
"We were patient, we were a threat, we didn't concede many chances and it is a game that we should finish with a victory," said Nuno.
Envelope update
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, at J13 for A449.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and it's slow on M6 southbound at J13, A449 (Stafford South), because of an accident involving two and a spillage of diesel.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Weather: Showers easing through the day
BBC Weather
Light showers this morning but there should be more sunshine around this afternoon with just the odd shower. Breezy with a high of 12C/54F.
Largely dry with some patches of cloud this evening which should mostly clear away through the night. Light breezes and a low of 5C/41F.
You can get a latest forecast for your area at any time by going to the BBC Weather website.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to the start of our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates for the West Midlands.
You can let us know about stories in your area via email, Twitter and Facebook.