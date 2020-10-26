Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Tributes have been paid to Frank Bough, one of the most familiar faces on BBC television from the 1960s to 1980s, who has died at the age of 87.

Bough was born in Stoke-on-Trent and his family later moved to Oswestry, Shropshire, where he attended the local grammar school.

He joined the BBC as a reporter and went on to present some of the corporation's most popular shows, including Grandstand and Breakfast Time.

But his career was brought to an abrupt end by scandal.

BBC Midlands Today's Nick Owen, who went up against Bough in Britain's breakfast TV battle on ITV's TV-AM in the 1980s, remembered him as "the ultimate broadcaster who combined news and sport brilliantly".

Astrologer Russell Grant, a regular on Breakfast Time, said Bough was "a great man to work with" and was "always there for advice and support".