Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Ross Barkley dedicated his winning goal to Aston Villa's medical staff as Dean Smith's side maintained their 100% start to the season by edging victory at Leicester.

The game looked set to be the first goalless match of the campaign, but Barkley finished incisively into the bottom corner to give Villa all three points and send them second in the Premier League.

Barkley joined Villa on loan from Chelsea in the summer and has been impressive for the West Midlands club, with the goal his second in as many games.

However, he revealed that a knee problem had left him in doubt for Sunday's game.

"I was 50-50 in the week and our club doctor did a really good job getting me right," he said.

"He said I would end up scoring the goal and I did, so I dedicated the goal to him."