Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC Radio CWR; BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters BBCCopyright: BBC
Barkley praises Aston Villa doctor
BBC Sport
Ross Barkley dedicated his winning goal to Aston Villa's medical staff as Dean Smith's side maintained their 100% start to the season by edging victory at Leicester.
The game looked set to be the first goalless match of the campaign, but Barkley finished incisively into the bottom corner to give Villa all three points and send them second in the Premier League.
Barkley joined Villa on loan from Chelsea in the summer and has been impressive for the West Midlands club, with the goal his second in as many games.
However, he revealed that a knee problem had left him in doubt for Sunday's game.
"I was 50-50 in the week and our club doctor did a really good job getting me right," he said.
"He said I would end up scoring the goal and I did, so I dedicated the goal to him."
Pub bombings: Priti Patel to look at case for inquiry
Sophie Madden
BBC News
The home secretary is to consider the case for a public inquiry into the 1974 Birmingham Pub Bombings.
The blasts at the Mulberry Bush and Tavern in the Town pubs on the night of 21 November killed 21 people and injured 220.
Their families have long called for a public inquiry into what happened.
Priti Patel said she "recognised the desire to see those responsible brought to justice".
Fresh inquests last year ruled the victims were unlawfully killed, but did not establish who was responsible.
Weather: Dry and sunny before turning cloudy
BBC Weather
Mainly dry with lots of hazy sunny spells for the first half of the day before turning cloudier. Breezy with a high of 14C/57F
The cloud will quickly thicken tonight with a band of showers expected to move over the area in the first part of the night before becoming drier later. Low: 10C/50F.
You can get a latest forecast for your area at any time by going to the BBC Weather website.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to the start of our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest updates for the West Midlands.
You can let us know about stories in your area via email, Twitter and Facebook.