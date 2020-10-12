Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
Mums-to-be now able to bring partners along for scans
For the last seven months, pregnant women have faced going for their scans alone due to coronavirus restrictions but from today they will be allowed to bring partners again at the Royal Stoke and Stafford's County Hospitals.
"We've completely relaxed the birth partner coming to be with mum," said Tracy Bullock, the hospitals' chief executive.
"Initially they could only be with mum when they were in the latter stages of labour and delivery - that's now changed and they can stay with them for the whole of the delivery and can also now attend the 20-week scan."
Restrictions on birth partners vary across the country- it is down to individual hospitals to decide, but NHS England says you can "expect to have a birth partner of your choice".
"Where national guidance changes, we always look at that and always look to comply with the national guidance, but what we've got to balance that with is what's happening in our local community as well."
The blind school keeping students safe
Cath Mackie
BBC News
Adapting to life under coronavirus is tough for many schools, but at New College Worcester there is an extra layer of difficulty.
All 69 pupils are all blind or vision impaired, making social distancing challenging.
The school has adapted by enforcing a strict hygiene regime and teachers wear masks at all times.
Weather: Raincoats required
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It's going to be a rather dull, grey and wet day, with some heavy outbreaks of rain later.
It'll take its time to move away through the evening, so don't forget an umbrella if you're heading out.
In pictures: 125 years of historic hospital
An exhibition shows a Birmingham hospital through the ages, from Victorian treatments to royal visits.Read more
