Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Mums-to-be now able to bring partners along for scans

    For the last seven months, pregnant women have faced going for their scans alone due to coronavirus restrictions but from today they will be allowed to bring partners again at the Royal Stoke and Stafford's County Hospitals.

    FaceTiming new born baby in hospital
    Copyright: Getty Images

    "We've completely relaxed the birth partner coming to be with mum," said Tracy Bullock, the hospitals' chief executive.

    "Initially they could only be with mum when they were in the latter stages of labour and delivery - that's now changed and they can stay with them for the whole of the delivery and can also now attend the 20-week scan."

    Restrictions on birth partners vary across the country- it is down to individual hospitals to decide, but NHS England says you can "expect to have a birth partner of your choice".

    "Where national guidance changes, we always look at that and always look to comply with the national guidance, but what we've got to balance that with is what's happening in our local community as well."

  2. The blind school keeping students safe

    Cath Mackie

    BBC News

    Adapting to life under coronavirus is tough for many schools, but at New College Worcester there is an extra layer of difficulty.

    All 69 pupils are all blind or vision impaired, making social distancing challenging.

    The school has adapted by enforcing a strict hygiene regime and teachers wear masks at all times.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: How blind school in Worcester is keeping pupils safe

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J8 for .

    M5 West Midlands - M5 lane closed on exit slip road to M6 South and it's very slow northbound at J8, link road to the M6 South, because of a breakdown.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Weather: Raincoats required

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    It's going to be a rather dull, grey and wet day, with some heavy outbreaks of rain later.

    It'll take its time to move away through the evening, so don't forget an umbrella if you're heading out.

    Video content

    Video caption: West Midlands' weather 12 October

  6. Live updates from the West Midlands

    Good morning and welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We’ll be bringing you the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates.

    If you want to get in touch, you can find us on Twitter or Facebook.

