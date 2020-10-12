Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

For the last seven months, pregnant women have faced going for their scans alone due to coronavirus restrictions but from today they will be allowed to bring partners again at the Royal Stoke and Stafford's County Hospitals.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

"We've completely relaxed the birth partner coming to be with mum," said Tracy Bullock, the hospitals' chief executive.

"Initially they could only be with mum when they were in the latter stages of labour and delivery - that's now changed and they can stay with them for the whole of the delivery and can also now attend the 20-week scan."

Restrictions on birth partners vary across the country- it is down to individual hospitals to decide, but NHS England says you can "expect to have a birth partner of your choice".

"Where national guidance changes, we always look at that and always look to comply with the national guidance, but what we've got to balance that with is what's happening in our local community as well."