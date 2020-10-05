Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith said his side "never dreamed of getting a result like this" after they stunned champions Liverpool with a 7-2 victory.

New signing Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick and Jack Grealish had a hand in five goals in one of the most unbelievable scorelines in Premier League history.

Smith added: "The performance was outstanding from start to finish. We created an awful lot of chances against an exceptional defence and team. We had to work very hard."