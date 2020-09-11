Coronavirus
Latest on stricter lockdown rules in West Midlands

Andy Giddings and Allen Cook

  2. BreakingBirmingham, Sandwell and Solihull restrictions announced

    There will be a ban on households mixing in Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull from Tuesday, the West Midlands Mayor has said.

    Andy Street says people are also being advised against meeting up before then as this has been identified as one of the key drivers of the coronavirus spread.

    And he says the decision has been make in collaboration with local leaders.

