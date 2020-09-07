Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J5 for A38 Droitwich.

    M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Envelope update

    Severe congestion: A4123 West Midlands southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A4123 West Midlands southbound severe congestion, from Portway Road to M5 J2 Oldbury.

    A4123 West Midlands - Congestion on A4123 Wolverhampton Road southbound in Oldbury from the Portway Road junction to Oldbury.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M54 Shropshire westbound severe disruption, from J6 for A5223 Lawley Drive to J7 for A5.

    M54 Shropshire - M54 partially blocked and one lane closed westbound from J6, A5223 (Telford West) to J7, A5 (Wellington), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Back to top