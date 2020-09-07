Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC Radio WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Man arrested over Birmingham stabbings
A 27-year-old man is held on suspicion of murder at an address in the city in the early hours.Read more
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire southbound
M5 Worcestershire southbound severe disruption, at J5 for A38 Droitwich.
M5 Worcestershire - M5 lane closed on exit slip road southbound at J5, A38 (Droitwich), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
Severe congestion: A4123 West Midlands southbound
A4123 West Midlands southbound severe congestion, from Portway Road to M5 J2 Oldbury.
A4123 West Midlands - Congestion on A4123 Wolverhampton Road southbound in Oldbury from the Portway Road junction to Oldbury.
Severe disruption: M54 Shropshire westbound
M54 Shropshire westbound severe disruption, from J6 for A5223 Lawley Drive to J7 for A5.
M54 Shropshire - M54 partially blocked and one lane closed westbound from J6, A5223 (Telford West) to J7, A5 (Wellington), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
Latest updates on Birmingham stabbings
A man is arrested after one person died and seven others injured in city centre attacks.Follow