Latest on severe weather in West Midlands

  1. Your photos: Grey cloud and rain

    BBC Weather Watchers

    This heavy rain started falling overnight and as you can see from these BBC Weather Watcher photos, there's not much sign of the grey cloud lifting.

    These pictures were taken near Leek and Gnosall this morning.

    Leek
    Copyright: Videoman
    Gnosall
    Copyright: Shaun

  2. Good morning and welcome

    Good morning and welcome to our live service bringing you updates on the latest wet weather to hit the West Midlands.

    Rain continues to fall in the region where there are warnings for heavy downpours and thunderstorms.

    The Met Office says the flooding of some homes and businesses is likely, along with travel disruption.

    It follows wet weather on Wednesday which you can read about here and here.

    Get in touch with us via Facebook and Twitter to let us know about the weather where you are.

    Weather warning notice
    Copyright: BBC
