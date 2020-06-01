Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A primary school in Stoke-on-Trent has released a video for parents and pupils showing them the social distancing and safety measures that have been put in place for reopening.

Video content Video caption: Stoke-on-Trent school's video of post-lockdown classroom Stoke-on-Trent school's video of post-lockdown classroom

Sandon Primary Academy's vice-principal, Gemma Willdigg, who fronts the seven-minute film, said it would help parents make an informed decision about whether to send their children back to school.

Measures include sanitising books, limiting pupil numbers and markers to help maintain two-metre distancing.

While most schools have remained open for key workers' children, today marks the first time other children in a handful of year groups will be able to return.