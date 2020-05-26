Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Parks and cemeteries in Wolverhampton are staying open for longer as the city council relaxes some restrictions on the sites.

West Park, Bantock Park and East Park are open from 08:00 to 21:00 seven days a week.

The city’s cemeteries will also open for longer, with most operating between 13:00 and 19:00 on weekdays, although they may be closed during funerals,

Councillor Steve Evans, of Wolverhampton Council, said the authority was working in phases to get opening hours back to normal as soon as it was safe to do so, adding the council still expected people to observe social distancing.