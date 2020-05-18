Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Vanessa Pearce

  1. Coronavirus: How have independent shopkeepers been faring?

    Rebecca Woods

    BBC News

    From breaking up fights among shoppers to battling to keep shelves filled, the independent shopkeepers who have been allowed to open have faced many challenges since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

    The BBC went to three high streets in Birmingham to see how businesses have fared.

    Walter Smith
    Copyright: BBC

    Mark Healey, manager at a butchers, described watching in amazement as customers grappled for the last bit of meat in the fridge.

    "There were bodies everywhere fighting for a pack of chicken breasts," he recalls. "It was hairy."

    You can read more on the story here.

  4. Coronavirus: Stations put crowd-control measures in place

    Tom Burridge

    Transport correspondent

    New measures have been deployed on trains and at stations amid fears that more people might use public transport to return to work in England this week.

    Avanti train
    Copyright: Avanti West Coast

    Train operators are already planning to limit numbers boarding specific services. Passengers could be prevented from boarding a train or entering a platform if there are already too many people.

    Avanti West Coast has said it would not allow carriages to be more than a third full.

    The rail company, which runs services linking Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester, is also encouraging people to wear face coverings when they travel.

  5. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

