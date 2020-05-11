Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather: A breezy and dry day ahead

    BBC Weather

    It's going to be breezy but it should remain dry with some sunshine, although cloud may appear this afternoon.

    Highs of 10C (50F) and lows of a chilly 1C (34F).

    There's more on BBC Weather.

    A weather chart
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Sex workers meet clients despite lockdown

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: Sex workers meet clients despite lockdown

    A BBC investigation uncovers evidence that some sex workers are travelling around the country, despite lockdown.

  3. Good morning from Midlands Live

    Hello and welcome to the Midlands Live page.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest news, travel and weather until 18:00.

    You can reach us via Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top