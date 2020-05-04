Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
Vanessa Pearce and Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Weather: Mainly dry for Monday
BBC Weather
A mainly dry if cloudy morning before we get some sunny spells this afternoon with just the chance of a shower. High: 16C/61F.
Then a dry, cloudy evening but with a slight risk of a shower in the early hours. Low: 5C/41F.
You can get a latest forecast at any other time by heading to the BBC Weather website.
Who is Worcestershire's greatest overseas player?
Who is Worcestershire's greatest overseas player? Vote from four possible options selected by BBC Sport.Read more
Who is Warwickshire's greatest overseas player?
Who is Warwickshire's greatest overseas player? Vote from four possible options selected by BBC Sport.Read more
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so if you think there's a story we should be covering please get in touch via email, Twitter and Facebook.