Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

  1. Large scrapyard fire in Birmingham

    A large scrapyard fire is being tackled by dozens of firefighters in Birmingham this morning.

    West Midlands Fire Service tweeted just after 08:15 it had five crews at the site on Aston Church Road, Nechells.

    It said people should avoid the area.

  3. Virtual maypole dancing in lockdown

    BBC News England

    An ancient tradition to celebrate May Day is bringing people together during lockdown.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: Virtual maypole dancing brings people together

    People across England, including in Worcestershire, are posting videos of maypole dancing online to celebrate the coming of summer.

    Claire Butler, who is behind the online revival, said it gave people "a shared sense of togetherness".

  4. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Friday.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus today in West Midlands as well as covering other news stories today.

    You can get let us know how it’s affecting you via email, Twitter and Facebook.

