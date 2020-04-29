Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

A specially designed drawing for VE Day has been designed.

The VE Day window decoration is free to download so it can be coloured in to help turn windows "red, white and blue in celebration".

It has been designed by Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, which hopes people will share their colourful creations on social media.

For more information and to download the design, visit the gallery's Facebook page .

Rugby Art Gallery and Museum Copyright: Rugby Art Gallery and Museum

VE Day, which stands for Victory in Europe, is 8 May and marks 75 years since fighting against Nazi Germany came to an end in Europe.