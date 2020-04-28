Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford and Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Large fire at skip hire business

    Firefighters spent two hours battling a rubbish fire at Shropshire Skips in Telford last night.

    Eight fire engines were called out to the Halesfield industrial estate at 19:45 and people living nearby were asked to close their doors and windows.

    In addition, one lane of the nearby A442 had to be closed.

    Here are some fire service photos from the scene:

    Recycling fire
    Copyright: SFRS
    Recycling fire
    Copyright: SFRS

  2. Peter Pan staff get hooks into NHS scrubs

    Local Democracy Reporting Service

    Theatre workers have swapped producing Peter Pan costumes for gowns and scrubs for NHS staff.

    Caroline Mirfin
    Copyright: Birmingham Rep

    The team from Birmingham Rep's wardrobe department are making the clothing in their own homes.

    One of them, Caroline Mirfin, from Hampton-in-Arden, said they were keen to do their bit, and could make scrubs in three to four hours.

    The theatre's now setting up public drop-off points to increase the supply of fabric to work with.

  3. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Andy Giddings

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Tuesday.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest on the impact of the coronavirus in the West Midlands as well as covering other news stories.

    You can get let us know how it’s affecting you via email,Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top