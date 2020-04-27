Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

A change to the weather this week as Monday's set to be pretty grey with largely cloudy skies and the chance of rain at times. Cooler than Sunday with a high of 13C (55F).

The grey theme's set to continue tonight with lots of cloud and patchy rain which could develop into heavier showers. Low: 7C (45F).

