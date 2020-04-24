Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

The former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal said his brother's body was kept in an industrial fridge for six days due to a "300 body backlog".

Mr Afzal said his older brother and ex-Home Office interpreter Umar, 71, died from coronavirus at his Birmingham home on 8 April.

"He went to bed that night and then didn't wake up", he said.

Family photo Copyright: Family photo Umar Afzal Image caption: Umar Afzal

Mr Afzal added: "They didn't have any space in the morgue, so arrangements were made with a private undertaker."

