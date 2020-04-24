Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Vanessa Pearce
Coronavirus: Body 'in industrial fridge for six days'
The former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal said his brother's body was kept in an industrial fridge for six days due to a "300 body backlog".
Mr Afzal said his older brother and ex-Home Office interpreter Umar, 71, died from coronavirus at his Birmingham home on 8 April.
"He went to bed that night and then didn't wake up", he said.
Mr Afzal added: "They didn't have any space in the morgue, so arrangements were made with a private undertaker."
Coronavirus: Children's rainbow production line
Two sisters and their brother have painted more than 100 rainbows to brighten up their street during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Wallbank siblings - Maisy, 15, Isobel, 11, and four-year-old Olly - delivered the rainbows to neighbours living near their home in Staffordshire.
The rainbows have come to symbolise people's support for NHS staff and other key workers.
