Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

  1. Coronavirus: Body 'in industrial fridge for six days'

    The former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal said his brother's body was kept in an industrial fridge for six days due to a "300 body backlog".

    Mr Afzal said his older brother and ex-Home Office interpreter Umar, 71, died from coronavirus at his Birmingham home on 8 April.

    "He went to bed that night and then didn't wake up", he said.

    Umar Afzal
    Copyright: Family photo
    Image caption: Umar Afzal

    Mr Afzal added: "They didn't have any space in the morgue, so arrangements were made with a private undertaker."

    You can read more on this story here.

  2. Coronavirus: Children's rainbow production line

    Two sisters and their brother have painted more than 100 rainbows to brighten up their street during the coronavirus lockdown.

    The Wallbank siblings - Maisy, 15, Isobel, 11, and four-year-old Olly - delivered the rainbows to neighbours living near their home in Staffordshire.

    The rainbows have come to symbolise people's support for NHS staff and other key workers.

