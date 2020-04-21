Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and compassionate" nurse at a Staffordshire hospital who died after contracting coronavirus.

Family handout Copyright: Family handout

Patrick McManus, 60, pictured here with his three sons, had been a nurse for more than 40 years, including at North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary and then County Hospital in Stafford.

Tracy Bullock, chief executive of UHNM, said: "He was a loveable character and brought kindness and compassion to all his patients which was acknowledged by the number of compliments and thank you messages he received.

"He was an exceptional leader and took staff and students under his wing."