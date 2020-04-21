Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Vanessa Pearce
Coronavirus: Tributes paid to 'kind, commpassionate' nurse
Tributes have been paid to a "kind and compassionate" nurse at a Staffordshire hospital who died after contracting coronavirus.
Patrick McManus, 60, pictured here with his three sons, had been a nurse for more than 40 years, including at North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary and then County Hospital in Stafford.
Tracy Bullock, chief executive of UHNM, said: "He was a loveable character and brought kindness and compassion to all his patients which was acknowledged by the number of compliments and thank you messages he received.
"He was an exceptional leader and took staff and students under his wing."
Birmingham Airport sees 90% reduction in flights
Daniel Wainwright
BBC England Data Unit
Some airports are "at risk" of closure because of the loss of business during the coronavirus pandemic, experts have warned.
Birmingham Airport has seen a 90% reduction in flights, a spokeswoman for the airport said.
One of the airport's hangars is being used for a temporary mortuary with space for about 1,500 bodies.
"Birmingham Airport remains open to support any airlines that need to carry out aircraft maintenance checks, emergency flights and cargo, and we will continue to remain open for any airlines which need to use Birmingham as an arrival or departure point," she said.
She said remaining passenger flights included repatriation services arriving from Pakistan plus some services to Dublin and Amsterdam.
Jaguar Land Rover furloughs half of workforce
About 20,000 Jaguar Land Rover workers - half of its staff - have been furloughed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The car giant employs about 40,000 globally, including at plants in Castle Bromwich and Solihull and headquarters at Gaydon, Warwickshire.
All production was suspended last month, in response to the outbreak.
The firm said its executive leadership team would also defer salary payments for the next three months.
