Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester;BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester;BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Coronavirus: Painting portraits of life under lockdown
Marian McNamee
BBC CWR
Spending more time at home inspired watercolour artist Hazel Lowndes to start keeping a diary.
But her diary is a series of humorous paintings portraying life under lockdown.
The Coventry teacher has captured the humour in moments from everyday life, such as putting out the bins and going out for exercise.
She hopes to put the paintings into a little book.
What's the weather got in store?
BBC Weather
It will be a fine and dry day today with generous amounts of sunshine and highs of 17C (63°F).
Welcome to our live page for the Midlands.
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
It's the start of another week in lockdown and also the restart of home schooling for a lot of people.
If you have stories of home schooling or of anything you want to share with us please get in touch.
You can contact us via via email, Twitter and Facebook.