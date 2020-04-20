Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Signs praising the National Health Service (NHS)
Vanessa Pearce

  1. Coronavirus: Painting portraits of life under lockdown

    Marian McNamee

    BBC CWR

    Spending more time at home inspired watercolour artist Hazel Lowndes to start keeping a diary.

    But her diary is a series of humorous paintings portraying life under lockdown.

    The Coventry teacher has captured the humour in moments from everyday life, such as putting out the bins and going out for exercise.

    She hopes to put the paintings into a little book.

  3. Welcome to our live page for the Midlands.

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    It's the start of another week in lockdown and also the restart of home schooling for a lot of people.

    If you have stories of home schooling or of anything you want to share with us please get in touch.

    You can contact us via via email, Twitter and Facebook.

