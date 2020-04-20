Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Spending more time at home inspired watercolour artist Hazel Lowndes to start keeping a diary.

But her diary is a series of humorous paintings portraying life under lockdown.

The Coventry teacher has captured the humour in moments from everyday life, such as putting out the bins and going out for exercise.

She hopes to put the paintings into a little book.