Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Urgent meeting to examine link between poverty and Covid-19
Birmingham City Council is to hold an emergency meeting of its health and wellbeing board next week to examine the impact of deprivation on cases of Covid-19.
Thursday's meeting will also consider concerns the virus is impacting ethnic minority groups disproportionately, Labour councillor Paulette Hamilton says.
At a meeting of the West Midlands Combined Authority earlier, Dr Sue Ibbotson of Public Health England said the organisation was carrying out "very detailed work" nationally to "ensure ethnic minorities are confident on how they can stay safe".
Ms Hamilton said: "There’s lots of fear, people don’t understand why they’re dying more than those in other communities.
“Deprivation is a major issue and people need to understand how poverty accounts for some of what is going on."
Councils 'need government reassurance' over PPE
Local authorities need reassurance from central government that money spent on PPE will be reimbursed, a Birmingham councillor says.
Labour member Paulette Hamilton, of Holyhead ward, told attendees of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) weekly coronavirus meeting that council trust in what the government could deliver was "beginning to break down".
She said: "At the moment, Birmingham is spending what it needs to spend on PPE but the problem is we can’t continue to spend aimlessly if we can’t get assurances from government that that funding can be replaced."
WMCA mayor Andy Street said there had been "significant shortfalls" and issues of reliability in the supply chain.
In a separate meeting, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs earlier that issues around PPE supply needed resolving.
The leader of Birmingham City Council warned on Thursday that local front-line care workers had a fortnight before PPE supplies ran out.
In response this morning, the government said it was looking to introduce a "smarter supply" system, adding it had delivered more than 38m items of PPE in England, including the West Midlands.
'Extra pair of hands' for police
West Midlands Police says a member of the public has "delivered a smile to officers" with some "amazing craftsmanship".
The homemade, diminutive bobby was delivered with the message that it would give the force "an extra pair of hands" during lockdown.
Jaguar Land Rover 3D-printing visors
BBC WM
Jaguar Land Rover is using its 3D printers to make visors for doctors and nurses.
Plea for temporary social workers
Warwickshire County Council is looking for temporary social workers to help children and families.
Senior police officer 'getting stronger'
A senior West Midlands Police officer who was on a ventilator with Covid-19 symptoms says he is "getting stronger".
Ch Supt Phil Dolby was admitted to hospital at the beginning of April and was in intensive care.
He has been updating his Twitter followers on his progress and says he is doing better but "annoyingly" has developed a blood clot, which he says is not an "uncommon side effect" of ventilators.
'If we don't get home soon, I don't know how we will'
A yoga teacher stuck in Goa with her toddler says it's been difficult getting food.
Jenna Naik, from Shrewsbury, told BBC Radio Shropshire that getting a repatriation flight was also proving a problem, but the food situation had improved in the last few days and she and her son were able to get fruit and pasta.
Nearly 140 people fined for flouting lockdown rules
West Midlands Police officers have issued 139 people with fixed penalty notices for breaking lockdown measures, the local Police and Crime Commissioner has said.
David Jamieson added the force was expecting people to be "pushing against the rules" following the government's three-week lockdown extension.
During the West Midlands Combined Authority's weekly coronavirus briefing, Mr Jamieson said the figure was "not too bad considering the region has a population of more than 3m" but added that officers would "continue to be vigilant" to identify offenders.
Knitted hearts for hospital patients and families
Monica Rimmer
BBC News
Matching pairs of knitted hearts are being given to hospital patients and their families in the hope of making them feel more connected as visiting restrictions keep them apart.
The handmade items at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UNHM) have been donated by the public following an appeal.
They are intended for those nearing the end of their lives and the relatives from whom they are separated at "the worst possible time".
A spokesperson said: "Having something to touch and hold and knowing that their relative had the exact matching thing with them during the last hours of their life is very special and we think it will help people to process their grief."
Your pictures: NHS gratitude
You've been sharing your weather photos with BBC Weather Watchers, but also images of displays of thanks to the NHS and key workers.
Here's a couple captured in Sutton Coldfield.
Matt Hancock told of nurse's tears and fears
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pledged to "resolve issues" around the supply of PPE to front-line workers after hearing of a nurse's end-of-shift tears.
Mr Hancock has been answering questions via videolink from a committee of MPs, including Coventry North West Labour member, Taiwo Owatemi.
She told him that front-line workers at University Hospital were struggling.
"Just yesterday, a nurse at my local hospital spoke about her experience on the front line. She described the lower morale among staff due to a lack of support and that she comes home every night crying after her 12-hour shift."
The nurse said she was scared over a lack of PPE, Ms Owatemi added.
Mr Hancock said it was "critical" to get the right equipment and support to doctors and nurses.
Fancy dress video calls aim to lift lockdown mood
Fancy dress Fridays catches on as video conferencing replaces office meetings.Read more
Farmer's picker worry
BBC Hereford and Worcester
A Worcestershire farmer has raised concerns over getting enough people to pick the country's fruit and veg because travel restrictions have limited the numbers of pickers coming from abroad.
Some British people who've found themselves out of work or furloughed have taken on jobs at local farms. But at some point, they will go back to their usual jobs.
Ali Capper, who farms in Suckley, is worried that will come at peak harvesting time. She says the industry typically relies on people coming from other countries year after year.
HGV has been 'righted'
We told you earlier about delays on the M6 near Spaghetti Junction after a lorry overturned.
Highways England says the HGV has now been "righted" and the load is starting to be cleared.
A&E safe to attend, say doctors
Doctors at Royal Stoke Hospital are telling people it is safe to go to A&E after attendance dropped by about 50% since lockdown.
Dr Richard Fawcett has taken to social media to spread the message, saying: "I just want to reassure you...Don't be frightened to come in, we're here for you as always."
Clap for Carers
For a fourth week in a row, people across the UK last night showed appreciation for health professionals and other key workers by way of a round of applause.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue shared this video of all emergency services clapping and cheering outside Royal Stoke Hospital.
While in Crewe, a rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone was sung.
Delays due to overturned lorry
There have been delays for the few motorists around north of Birmingham city centre at Spaghetti Junction, where a lorry overturned.
It happened at about 09:30 on a stretch of road linking the northbound M6 to the Aston Expressway.
Diversions are in place as efforts are made to remove the vehicle from the carriageway.