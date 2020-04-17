Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Birmingham City Council is to hold an emergency meeting of its health and wellbeing board next week to examine the impact of deprivation on cases of Covid-19.

Thursday's meeting will also consider concerns the virus is impacting ethnic minority groups disproportionately, Labour councillor Paulette Hamilton says.

At a meeting of the West Midlands Combined Authority earlier, Dr Sue Ibbotson of Public Health England said the organisation was carrying out "very detailed work" nationally to "ensure ethnic minorities are confident on how they can stay safe".

Ms Hamilton said: "There’s lots of fear, people don’t understand why they’re dying more than those in other communities.

“Deprivation is a major issue and people need to understand how poverty accounts for some of what is going on."