Visualisation of coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Andrew Dawkins

All times stated are UK

  1. Urgent meeting to examine link between poverty and Covid-19

    Birmingham City Council is to hold an emergency meeting of its health and wellbeing board next week to examine the impact of deprivation on cases of Covid-19.

    Thursday's meeting will also consider concerns the virus is impacting ethnic minority groups disproportionately, Labour councillor Paulette Hamilton says.

    A generic image of an ambulance
    Copyright: PA Media

    At a meeting of the West Midlands Combined Authority earlier, Dr Sue Ibbotson of Public Health England said the organisation was carrying out "very detailed work" nationally to "ensure ethnic minorities are confident on how they can stay safe".

    Ms Hamilton said: "There’s lots of fear, people don’t understand why they’re dying more than those in other communities.

    “Deprivation is a major issue and people need to understand how poverty accounts for some of what is going on."

  3. Councils 'need government reassurance' over PPE

    Local authorities need reassurance from central government that money spent on PPE will be reimbursed, a Birmingham councillor says.

    Labour member Paulette Hamilton, of Holyhead ward, told attendees of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) weekly coronavirus meeting that council trust in what the government could deliver was "beginning to break down".

    She said: "At the moment, Birmingham is spending what it needs to spend on PPE but the problem is we can’t continue to spend aimlessly if we can’t get assurances from government that that funding can be replaced."

    Personal protective equipment - generic image
    Copyright: Getty Images

    WMCA mayor Andy Street said there had been "significant shortfalls" and issues of reliability in the supply chain.

    In a separate meeting, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs earlier that issues around PPE supply needed resolving.

    The leader of Birmingham City Council warned on Thursday that local front-line care workers had a fortnight before PPE supplies ran out.

    In response this morning, the government said it was looking to introduce a "smarter supply" system, adding it had delivered more than 38m items of PPE in England, including the West Midlands.

  4. 'Extra pair of hands' for police

    West Midlands Police says a member of the public has "delivered a smile to officers" with some "amazing craftsmanship".

    The homemade, diminutive bobby was delivered with the message that it would give the force "an extra pair of hands" during lockdown.

    The knitted officer
    Copyright: West Midlands Police

  5. Jaguar Land Rover 3D-printing visors

    BBC WM

    Jaguar Land Rover is using its 3D printers to make visors for doctors and nurses.

    Staff wearing a visor
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Quote Message: Right from the beginning we took consultation from healthcare workers in covid wards and being able to print models overnight with the 3D printer we can review very quickly to help refine that design." from Ben Wilson Prototype design manager at JLR
    Ben WilsonPrototype design manager at JLR

  7. Senior police officer 'getting stronger'

    A senior West Midlands Police officer who was on a ventilator with Covid-19 symptoms says he is "getting stronger".

    Ch Supt Phil Dolby was admitted to hospital at the beginning of April and was in intensive care.

    He has been updating his Twitter followers on his progress and says he is doing better but "annoyingly" has developed a blood clot, which he says is not an "uncommon side effect" of ventilators.

    View more on twitter

  8. 'If we don't get home soon, I don't know how we will'

    A yoga teacher stuck in Goa with her toddler says it's been difficult getting food.

    Jenna Naik, from Shrewsbury, told BBC Radio Shropshire that getting a repatriation flight was also proving a problem, but the food situation had improved in the last few days and she and her son were able to get fruit and pasta.

    Quote Message: It's just so important for us to get home now. It's getting to a stage now where if we don't get home soon, I don't know how we will, because there are only a certain amount of repatriation flights - my number on the list is 16,000, but apparently there's about 20,000 left to get home. A friend left yesterday who was number 2,000, so I'm not holding my breath that it'll be any time soon, but I'm praying that it will." from Jenna Naik Shrewsbury yoga teacher
    Jenna NaikShrewsbury yoga teacher

  9. Nearly 140 people fined for flouting lockdown rules

    West Midlands Police officers have issued 139 people with fixed penalty notices for breaking lockdown measures, the local Police and Crime Commissioner has said.

    David Jamieson added the force was expecting people to be "pushing against the rules" following the government's three-week lockdown extension.

    PCC David Jamieson
    Copyright: BBC

    During the West Midlands Combined Authority's weekly coronavirus briefing, Mr Jamieson said the figure was "not too bad considering the region has a population of more than 3m" but added that officers would "continue to be vigilant" to identify offenders.

  10. Knitted hearts for hospital patients and families

    Monica Rimmer

    BBC News

    Matching pairs of knitted hearts are being given to hospital patients and their families in the hope of making them feel more connected as visiting restrictions keep them apart.

    The hearts
    Copyright: University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

    The handmade items at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UNHM) have been donated by the public following an appeal.

    They are intended for those nearing the end of their lives and the relatives from whom they are separated at "the worst possible time".

    A spokesperson said: "Having something to touch and hold and knowing that their relative had the exact matching thing with them during the last hours of their life is very special and we think it will help people to process their grief."

  11. Your pictures: NHS gratitude

    You've been sharing your weather photos with BBC Weather Watchers, but also images of displays of thanks to the NHS and key workers.

    Here's a couple captured in Sutton Coldfield.

    Sutton Coldfield
    Copyright: Di's walk
    Sutton Coldfield
    Copyright: Suttonwalker

  12. Matt Hancock told of nurse's tears and fears

    Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pledged to "resolve issues" around the supply of PPE to front-line workers after hearing of a nurse's end-of-shift tears.

    Matt Hancock
    Copyright: BBC

    Mr Hancock has been answering questions via videolink from a committee of MPs, including Coventry North West Labour member, Taiwo Owatemi.

    She told him that front-line workers at University Hospital were struggling.

    "Just yesterday, a nurse at my local hospital spoke about her experience on the front line. She described the lower morale among staff due to a lack of support and that she comes home every night crying after her 12-hour shift."

    The nurse said she was scared over a lack of PPE, Ms Owatemi added.

    Mr Hancock said it was "critical" to get the right equipment and support to doctors and nurses.

    Quote Message: Of course we've got to resolve the issues around PPE and keep expanding testing, but making sure that we have that capacity, not only the physical capacity, but also the staff... we've had staff returning to the NHS, almost 10,000 nurses." from Matt Hancock Health secretary
    Matt HancockHealth secretary

  15. Farmer's picker worry

    BBC Hereford and Worcester

    A Worcestershire farmer has raised concerns over getting enough people to pick the country's fruit and veg because travel restrictions have limited the numbers of pickers coming from abroad.

    Some British people who've found themselves out of work or furloughed have taken on jobs at local farms. But at some point, they will go back to their usual jobs.

    Ali Capper, who farms in Suckley, is worried that will come at peak harvesting time. She says the industry typically relies on people coming from other countries year after year.

    Quote Message: It's really important that we get the [returnees] back that want to come, but honestly it's a trickle. It's really a very low number compared to the numbers that would normally be arriving at this time of year." from Ali Capper Farmer
    Ali CapperFarmer

  18. A&E safe to attend, say doctors

    Doctors at Royal Stoke Hospital are telling people it is safe to go to A&E after attendance dropped by about 50% since lockdown.

    Dr Richard Fawcett has taken to social media to spread the message, saying: "I just want to reassure you...Don't be frightened to come in, we're here for you as always."

    View more on twitter

  19. Clap for Carers

    For a fourth week in a row, people across the UK last night showed appreciation for health professionals and other key workers by way of a round of applause.

    Staffordshire Fire and Rescue shared this video of all emergency services clapping and cheering outside Royal Stoke Hospital.

    View more on twitter

    While in Crewe, a rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone was sung.

    View more on twitter

  20. Delays due to overturned lorry

    There have been delays for the few motorists around north of Birmingham city centre at Spaghetti Junction, where a lorry overturned.

    It happened at about 09:30 on a stretch of road linking the northbound M6 to the Aston Expressway.

    Diversions are in place as efforts are made to remove the vehicle from the carriageway.

    The overturned lorry
    Copyright: Highways England
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top