Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Homelessness charity in lockdown camp-out to raise funds
A homelessness charity is calling on people to join a camp-out in their own homes to raise funds as part of an emergency appeal to keep it afloat.
The Birmingham-based Sifa Fireside is looking to raise £50,000 over the coming months in its #SIFASurvives appeal, prompted by a drop in income it said was due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Sifa provides a number of services targeted at vulnerable and homeless adults.
Its Big Brummie Camp Out will take place on the Early May Bank Holiday on Friday 8 May.
The charity urged people to pitch a tent in the garden or just create a "cushion castle in the living room".
