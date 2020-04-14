Live
Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Birmingham driver fined for Welsh lockdown journey
A driver from Birmingham has been fined for making a non-essential journey to the Welsh coast during the lockdown.
The motorist and a passenger were stopped in their car on Easter Monday by police in Pembrokeshire.
They told the officers they were going to collect a motorbike but were given fixed penalty notices and told to immediately return home.
These stories are from the Express and Star this morning:
Weather: Chilly start turning dry and sunny
After the chilly start, we're in for a dry day with mainly clear skies bringing plenty of sunshine. High: 13C/55F.
Then a fine evening turning into a dry night with mainly clear skies which will lead to it turning chilly again. Low: 2C/36F.
You can get a latest forecast at any other time by heading to the BBC Weather website.
The 400-year-old windmill being lit up for the NHS
Chesterton Windmill is being illuminated every night during pandemic.
