Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates

By Vanessa Pearce

  2. Mayor wishes PM a 'speedy recovery'

    The Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, is among those wishing the prime minister a speedy recovery from coronavirus after it was announced he was moved to intensive care.

    Mr Street also thanked NHS workers for their "devotion, care and professionalism".

    A spokesman for Mr Johnson said he was moved to intensive care on the advice of his medical team after his symptoms "worsened".

  3. Musicians raise thousands for NHS staff

    John Bray

    BBC News

    A group of singers in Wolverhampton have recorded a song which has raised thousands of pounds for NHS staff.

    Voices For New Cross was created by Kelly Ward and Ash Wilde to help raise money for medical staff battling rising numbers of coronavirus cases across the city.

    The cover of Cyndi Lauper's 1986 single True Colors was recorded by Kelly, Ryan Evans, Jade Alexandra, Lenny Francesca and rapper Alex-Is.

  4. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

