Coronavirus in the West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
'Huge challenge' ahead for region as Covid-19 cases rise
Work on the new Nightingale hospital at the NEC near Birmingham is to be "accelerated" as the death toll for the region rises.
Latest figures from hospital trusts show the region recorded a higher coronavirus death toll than London at the end of last week,
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said while there was a "huge challenge" ahead, the region was ready.
"All of our hospitals have prepared well, have capacity, so the reassuring thing for citizens is that at least there is available and appropriate medical care should they need it," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
