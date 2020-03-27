Live
Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
By Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
Coronavirus won't hold up relief road
Local Democracy Reporting Service
Shrewsbury's north west relief road will not be seriously delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, the leader of Shropshire Council has said.
A planning application for the road was due in May and it might have to wait to go before a planning committee if rules on gatherings are still in place then, but councillor Peter Nutting is confident all the necessary consultation can go ahead.
Mr Nutting also said there will likely be a planning inquiry and time has been allowed for that, but added: "We don’t see any need for a major delay."
The road will connect the A5 at Welshpool Road roundabout in the west to the Ellesmere Road roundabout in the north, with new bridges over the River Severn and the Shrewsbury to Chester railway line.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Andy Giddings
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Friday.
We'll be bringing you all the latest on coronavirus in the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you, so share your news, thoughts and photos with us via email,Twitter or Facebook.