Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates

Shrewsbury's north west relief road will not be seriously delayed by the coronavirus outbreak, the leader of Shropshire Council has said.

A planning application for the road was due in May and it might have to wait to go before a planning committee if rules on gatherings are still in place then, but councillor Peter Nutting is confident all the necessary consultation can go ahead.

Mr Nutting also said there will likely be a planning inquiry and time has been allowed for that, but added: "We don’t see any need for a major delay."

The road will connect the A5 at Welshpool Road roundabout in the west to the Ellesmere Road roundabout in the north, with new bridges over the River Severn and the Shrewsbury to Chester railway line.