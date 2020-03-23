Visualisation of coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in West Midlands: Latest updates

By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Make a Difference: Restaurants offer free food to NHS staff

    A chain of restaurants with three venues in the Midlands is offering free food to NHS staff from today.

    Serving hatch
    Oakman Inns says it will provide takeaway meals to health service staff to support hospitals in the region busy treating patients suffering from coronavirus.

    Peter Borg-Neal
    Chief executive Peter Borg-Neal said: "We want to support the government, support the NHS and just help the country get through this."

  2. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday

    We'll be bringing you all the latest on coronavirus across the West Midlands.

    We'll also be highlighting some of the amazing things people are doing to help each other in our communities as highlighted by BBC Local Radio's Make a Difference service.

    So I'll start by thanking neighbour Helen, who's been delivering sunflower seeds to brighten up our summer.

    Sunflower card
    Please get in touch with your stories via email, Twitter and Facebook.

