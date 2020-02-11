HS2 gets go-ahead: The view from the Midlands - live

Villagers 'suffered horrendous wait' for HS2 decision
The wait for a final decision on HS2 has been a "nightmare," according to a councillor for a Warwickshire village that will be bisected by the rail route.
"About a tenth of our houses are now owned by HS2," said Burton Green parish councillor, Paddy Deeley.
"We've had ten years of uncertainty that we've all had to live with."
She said: "This decision has taken a lot longer than most people would have thought and I think most people now are actually glad that the decision has been made because all this uncertainty has been quite horrendous."
She added: "We just hope that they [HS2] deliver everything they've promised to ensure that this community has got some facilities that perhaps it didn't have before."
MP on HS2: 'I cannot support this'
Michael Fabricant, HS2 critic and Conservative MP for the Staffordshire seat of Lichfield, has described HS2's go-ahead as "very disappointing", and warned the line would cause "immense" damage to the countryside.
The leader of Birmingham City Council has welcomed the HS2 announcement, describing it as a "once in a generation opportunity to rebalance the UK economy".
Ian Ward, Labour, said: "The people of the Midlands and the north have been neglected for far too long."
He described the decision to review the northern stretch of the scheme as "disappointing".
Councillor Ian Ward Leader, Birmingham City Council
"We will only truly see the full benefits of HS2 when Birmingham and the Midlands are at the very heart of a national network. So, while today's news is welcome, the simple message for the government now is to get HS2 done. Let this be the end of the delays and uncertainty."
HS2 gets go-ahead
And there we have it - after years of proposal, counter-proposal, support and protest, HS2 has been given the green light.
As recently as a fortnight ago, the future of the high-speed rail project had seemed up in the air. There were reports that the cost of realising the massive change to UK infrastructure had spiralled to £106bn.
But within the last few minutes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the project will go-ahead.
You can read more about the announcement here, and remind yourself of the project's route - and numbers - here.
But what of the view in the West Midlands, where the line will cut through a swathe of the region to link London to Birmingham? What do rail passengers think, and what's the reaction of those who live near the route?
We'll be bringing you the thoughts of the proponents and detractors throughout the afternoon.
