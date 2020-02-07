Live

M5 and M6 closures cause long tailbacks

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Body found on M5

    The body of a man has been found on the M5 where the northbound carriageway is closed, police say.

    It's shut from J1 for West Bromwich to the M6 interchange.

    The death is being treated as unexplained, says the West Midlands force.

  2. Broken-down works vehicle causing M6 queues

    A works vehicle has broken down within J14 of the M6 northbound, closing the carriageway.

    Recovery workers are on site to repair the vehicle, says Highways England.

    Traffic is being diverted around the scene, with nearly 10 miles of queuing traffic on the approach.

    View more on twitter

  4. M6 northbound closed - miles of queuing traffic

    BBC News Travel

    There are severe delays on the M6 northbound in Staffordshire with the main carriageway closed at J14.

    Overnight works were due to finish at 06:00 but have overrun, said Highways England. A broken-down works vehicle is stuck.

    There's more than nine miles of queuing traffic in the area, with congestion back to J12.

    View more on twitter
Back to top