Tipton flood: Live coverage of disruption

About 170 properties are now without power in the Tipton area after a water main burst, followed by a gas leak, says Western Power Distribution. It says it has had to turn power off in the area to isolate a lower voltage cable which could have been damaged in the flood water. It currently has no estimate of when power could be restored.
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Properties left without power
About 170 properties are now without power in the Tipton area after a water main burst, followed by a gas leak, says Western Power Distribution.
It says it has had to turn power off in the area to isolate a lower voltage cable which could have been damaged in the flood water.
It currently has no estimate of when power could be restored.
Gas leak 'impacting incident'
Flooding in Tipton had already shut multiple roads and a school, with householders rescued overnight.
But there are new problems at the scene of the burst main. The fire service says a property caught up in the flooding has partially collapsed.
It adds there's also a gas main leak "impacting on this incident".
Here are images of the damaged property:
About 150 houses have now been affected by flood water and a power cut, the fire service says.
Water is now being cleared from the scene.
Briefing held at scene
A multi-agency briefing is being held at the scene of a burst water main in Tipton, the fire service says.
The incident began shortly before 04:40. About 150 properties fall within the flood area, with ten severely affected.
The fire service says it has six pumps in the area along with a rescue crew and high volume pump appliance.
West Midlands Police says it has officers on site supporting the fire service in traffic management. Multiple roads have been closed.
Tipton flood: Roads and school closed
Flooded roads around a burst main in Tipton are expected to remain closed throughout the morning.
Park Lane West is affected between Owen Street and Mayfair Gardens.
Manor Road, Hill Street, Bakers Street, Sherwood Avenue and Bush Road are also closed to traffic.
Tipton Green Junior School has been closed as well, says Sandwell Council.
South Staffs Water said it is aware of the burst main and has engineers at the site.
It has apologised to affected customers.
Residents rescued from severely flooded homes
About 100 properties are being affected by flood water after a main burst in Tipton.
Eight people had to be rescued from their homes overnight after firefighters were called to Park Lane West at about 04:40.
Ten properties have been severely affected, the fire service says.