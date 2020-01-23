Police have now confirmed a man has died after being hit by a van in Quinton this morning. He was struck at the junction of Ridgeway Avenue and Hagley Road West at about 06:15. The van driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, said West Midlands Police. He remains in custody, the force added.
Man arrested after fatal crash
Serious crash road closure affecting surrounding routes
A serious crash on Hagley Road West in Quinton is causing congestion in the area.
The road closure at the junction with Ridgeway Avenue is expected to remain in place throughout the morning.
There's now congestion to Quinton Expressway, down to the Quinton Business Park roundabout.
Traffic is also very slow around Harborne as traffic attempts to divert around the area, traffic data firm Inrix is reporting.
Serious crash involves car and pedestrian
A serious crash that's closed Hagley Road West in Quinton involves a car and a pedestrian, says the ambulance service.
Crews were alerted shortly after 06:00.
The crash has meant traffic disruption out of Birmingham this morning.
The road remains closed at the junction of Ridgeway Avenue with buses being diverted away from the scene.
Buses diverted away from serious crash site
Bus services are being diverted away from a serious crash on Hagley Road West in Quinton, heading out of Birmingham.
The closure, at the junction with Ridgeway Avenue, is expected to remain in place until midday.
Passengers are being warned to allow extra time for journeys.
Serious crash closes busy route out of Birmingham
A serious crash has closed Hagley Road West in Quinton from the B4043 - the Asda entrance - to Woodbury Road.
The route, closed from about 07:20, is not expected to re-open until midday, the traffic data firm Inrix is reporting.
Drivers are being warned to avoid the area.