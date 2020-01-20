Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live
By Vanessa Pearce
Hour-long delays on M42 in Warwickshire
There's ten miles of queuing traffic on the M42 southbound in Warwickshire following an earlier crash involving a lorry and two cars.
All lanes have been reopened after the incident between J9 and J8.
Travel time through the area is about an hour, said Highways England.
Lorry crash causing M42 delays
A crash involving a lorry has closed one lane of the M42 southbound in Worcestershire.
There's queuing traffic ahead of the incident from J2 to J1.
Congestion is also building on the northbound carriageway as traffic slows to look at the incident.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Sara Blizzard
After a cold start it will be a dry day with sunny spells and highs of 6C (43F).
Live updates from the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
