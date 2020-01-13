Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M5 West Midlands both ways

    BBC News Travel

    M5 West Midlands both ways severe accident, from J2 for A4123 Wolverhampton Road Oldbury to J1 for A41 Birmingham Road West Bromwich.

    M5 West Midlands - One lane closed on M5 from J2, A4123 (Oldbury) to J1, A41 (West Bromwich), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Weather warning for wind issued

    Strong winds on Tuesday could cause disruption to transport and loss of power across the West Midlands, the Met Office is warning.

    Weather warning
    Copyright: Met Office

    A yellow warning for wind has been issued from 12:00 to midnight.

    The storm was named Brendan on Saturday by Irish weather service, Met Éireann.

  5. Diglake Colliery mine disaster remembered

    A memorial service has been held to remember men and boys killed in a mining accident 125 years ago.

    Memorial statues
    Copyright: BBC

    Two steel statues were unveiled at Audley Methodist Church to mark the deaths of 78 people in the Diglake Colliery disaster.

    Diglake colliery
    Copyright: BBC

    Only three bodies have ever been recovered and were buried in the church's cemetery.

    About 100 people gathered in the village of Audley for a walk near the old colliery works before taking part in a memorial service.

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A442 Worcestershire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A442 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, from Pointon Way to A38 Roman Way.

    A442 Worcestershire - A442 Kidderminster Road in Hampton Lovett partially blocked and queues southbound from the Pointon Way junction to the A38 Roman Way junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. Fire spreads at 19th century mansion

    A fire has broken out at a 19th century country house outside Nantwich.

    Fire
    Copyright: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service
    Fire
    Copyright: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

    All three floors of the buidling on Nantwich Road, Tilstone Fearnall, Cheshire, set alight as the fire spread through the building.

    Fire
    Copyright: Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

    Eleven fire engines were at the scene after fire crews were called out on Sunday evening.

    Firefighters have also been undertaking a salvage operation to help recovery any furniture where possible.

    There are no reports of any injuries, the fire service said.

  8. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, at J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  9. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    After a dry and windy morning a band of heavy rain will spread eastwards across the region with highs of 9C (48F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  10. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top