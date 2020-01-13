Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
The identity crisis which led to a modelling career
By Natasha Lipman
BBC Ouch
Models Brinston and Caitlin turned to fashion to boost their confidence after becoming wheelchair-users, then gained international careers.Read more
Severe accident: M5 West Midlands both ways
M5 West Midlands both ways severe accident, from J2 for A4123 Wolverhampton Road Oldbury to J1 for A41 Birmingham Road West Bromwich.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed on M5 from J2, A4123 (Oldbury) to J1, A41 (West Bromwich), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
Weather warning for wind issued
Strong winds on Tuesday could cause disruption to transport and loss of power across the West Midlands, the Met Office is warning.
A yellow warning for wind has been issued from 12:00 to midnight.
The storm was named Brendan on Saturday by Irish weather service, Met Éireann.
Fire crews tackle stately home blaze
Up to 50 firefighters are at the scene at Tilston House in Tarporley and water is being pumped from a canal.Read more
Diglake Colliery mine disaster remembered
A memorial service has been held to remember men and boys killed in a mining accident 125 years ago.
Two steel statues were unveiled at Audley Methodist Church to mark the deaths of 78 people in the Diglake Colliery disaster.
Only three bodies have ever been recovered and were buried in the church's cemetery.
About 100 people gathered in the village of Audley for a walk near the old colliery works before taking part in a memorial service.
Severe accident: A442 Worcestershire southbound
A442 Worcestershire southbound severe accident, from Pointon Way to A38 Roman Way.
A442 Worcestershire - A442 Kidderminster Road in Hampton Lovett partially blocked and queues southbound from the Pointon Way junction to the A38 Roman Way junction, because of an accident.
Fire spreads at 19th century mansion
A fire has broken out at a 19th century country house outside Nantwich.
All three floors of the buidling on Nantwich Road, Tilstone Fearnall, Cheshire, set alight as the fire spread through the building.
Eleven fire engines were at the scene after fire crews were called out on Sunday evening.
Firefighters have also been undertaking a salvage operation to help recovery any furniture where possible.
There are no reports of any injuries, the fire service said.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, at J17 for A534 Old Mill Road Sandbach.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed on M6 northbound at J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a break down. Traffic is coping well.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
After a dry and windy morning a band of heavy rain will spread eastwards across the region with highs of 9C (48F).
