Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Worcester Warriors’ lock Michael Fatialofa has spent a second night "stable" in intensive care after suffering a neck injury in Saturday's defeat at Saracens.

The 27-year-old was taken off on a stretcher after a collision just a minute after coming on as a replacement.

On Sunday, his wife Tatiana said he was "overwhelmed" by all the support.

She added: "It's TRULY helping keep his spirits high, just so thankful honestly for the outpouring of love!"