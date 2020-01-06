Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone.
By Vanessa Pearce
Second night in intensive care for Worcester Warriors' Fatialofa
Worcester Warriors’ lock Michael Fatialofa has spent a second night "stable" in intensive care after suffering a neck injury in Saturday's defeat at Saracens.
The 27-year-old was taken off on a stretcher after a collision just a minute after coming on as a replacement.
On Sunday, his wife Tatiana said he was "overwhelmed" by all the support.
She added: "It's TRULY helping keep his spirits high, just so thankful honestly for the outpouring of love!"
Man due in court over Telford stabbing
A man is due in court over the attempted murder of an 18-year-old who was stabbed.
The victim was left with potentially life-changing injuries after the attack in St John Street, Wellington, Telford, on 27 December.
Yasar Mehmood, 33, of Windsor Road, Arleston, Telford, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later.
Mubasher Mehmood, 24, of Windsor Road, Wellington, was previously charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon and has been remanded in custody to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 27 January.
Man loses eye in stab attack
A man has lost his sight in one eye after being stabbed outside a Birmingham pub, police say.
The 31-year-old also suffered several serious stab wounds to his face, arm and leg outside the Beeches in Thornbridge Avenue in Great Barr on 14 December.
Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a silver or gold BMW in the area, at about 01:00, said West Midlands Police.
They also want to speak to a group of about eight people who were seen in the area at the time.
Rules for Labour leadership contest to be decided
Labour's ruling committee will meet today to finalise the rules and timetable of the party's leadership contest.
Five MPs including Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips have so far entered the running to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.
Clive Lewis, Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry are also standing.
Party officials will decide the length of the contest and who can vote in it.
Severe disruption: M6 West Midlands northbound
M6 West Midlands northbound severe disruption, at J5 for A452.
M6 West Midlands - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and queues northbound at J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
It will be a cloudy day with some rain later and highs of 10C (50F).
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.