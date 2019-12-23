Live
Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone.
Live Reporting
By Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Around the web: Criticism of overnight hospital discharges
Express and Star
From the Express and Star:
Mainly dry day ahead for Monday's weather
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
A mostly dry day with sunny spells and patchy cloud across the West Midlands.
There's just the chance of the odd shower this morning. Today's high: 9C/48F.
Then a dry start to tonight but turning more cloudy as the night goes on, with rain spreading in from the south west. Low: 4C/39F.
Keep up-to-date with the BBC Weather website.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
You can get in touch via email,Twitter and Facebook.