Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A mostly dry day with sunny spells and patchy cloud across the West Midlands.

There's just the chance of the odd shower this morning. Today's high: 9C/48F.

Video content Video caption: Sara Blizzard Sara Blizzard

Then a dry start to tonight but turning more cloudy as the night goes on, with rain spreading in from the south west. Low: 4C/39F.

Keep up-to-date with the BBC Weather website.