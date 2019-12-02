Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A minute's silence will be held at 11:00 to remember Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt, said the University of Cambridge Gratuates Union.

In a post on Facebook it said it is "deeply saddened" at the deaths of the "much admired members of our community."

A vigil will also take place at 11:00 in Guildhall Yard in the City of London to pay tribute to those affected by the attack, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced.