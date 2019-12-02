Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

"Saskia was a funny, kind, positive influence at the centre of many people's lives," the family of Stratford-upon-Avon's Ms Jones said in a statement.
"She had a wonderful sense of mischievous fun and was generous to the point of always wanting to see the best in all people," they added.
"Saskia had a great passion for providing invaluable support to victims of criminal injustice, which led her to the point of recently applying for the police graduate recruitment programme, wishing to specialise in victim support."
London Bridge: Why was the attacker out of prison?
Dominic Casciani
Home Affairs Correspondent
London Bridge attacker Usman Khan came to the attention of counter-terrorism investigators because he was involved in a highly active cell around Stoke-on-Trent, part of a wider network of radicals then headed by the preacher Anjem Choudary.
MI5 and the West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit had intelligence that a group of nine men from London, Cardiff and Stoke, including Khan, wanted to bomb the London Stock Exchange. The plot was supremely incompetent and amateur.
Khan also wanted to set up a terrorism training "madrassah", or school, in Kashmir to train a new generation of British militants to either fight out there or bring their skills home.
Minute's silence to be held
A minute's silence will be held at 11:00 to remember Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt, said the University of Cambridge Gratuates Union.
In a post on Facebook it said it is "deeply saddened" at the deaths of the "much admired members of our community."
A vigil will also take place at 11:00 in Guildhall Yard in the City of London to pay tribute to those affected by the attack, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced.
London Bridge: Tributes paid to victims
Tributes have been paid to two friends stabbed to death in Friday's terror attack at London Bridge.
Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, had been at a conference celebrating the five-year anniversary of the Learning Together prison programme when knifeman, 28-year-old Usman Khan, attacked them and three others.
Khan and the others were convicted and jailed in 2012- and the ultimate dilemma for the authorities was whether the men were simply fantasists who, hopefully, would grow up.
London Bridge: Vigil to be held for attack victims
The Mayor of London is among those expected to attend a vigil for the victims of the London Bridge attack in the capital later.
Saskia Jones, 23, from Stratford-upon-Avon and 25-year-old Jack Merritt will be honoured in a remembrance service at Guildhall Yard.
A book of condolences will be opened at Guildhall Art Gallery and members of the public will be invited to lay flowers outside nearby Mansion House.
The service will take place at 11:00, less than a mile from Fishmongers' Hall, where convicted terrorist Usman Khan, 28, launched his attack on Friday.
