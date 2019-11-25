Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A second cinema chain has pulled the gang-themed film Blue Story after seven police officers were injured during a brawl at an entertainment complex. Police were called to reports of youths with machetes at the Star City multiplex in Birmingham on Saturday. Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, were arrested - with Vue cinemas banning the film from its 91 outlets in the UK and Ireland in response. Showcase has also dropped the movie from cinemas where it was screening.
Two cinema chains to stop showing film after brawl
A second cinema chain has pulled the gang-themed film Blue Story after seven police officers were injured during a brawl at an entertainment complex.
Police were called to reports of youths with machetes at the Star City multiplex in Birmingham on Saturday.
Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, were arrested - with Vue cinemas banning the film from its 91 outlets in the UK and Ireland in response.
Showcase has also dropped the movie from cinemas where it was screening.
