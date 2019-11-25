Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter and sign up for news updates direct to your phone

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  3. Two cinema chains to stop showing film after brawl

    A second cinema chain has pulled the gang-themed film Blue Story after seven police officers were injured during a brawl at an entertainment complex.

    Video content

    Video caption: Star City fight: Large police presence after fight at cinema

    Police were called to reports of youths with machetes at the Star City multiplex in Birmingham on Saturday.

    Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, were arrested - with Vue cinemas banning the film from its 91 outlets in the UK and Ireland in response.

    Showcase has also dropped the movie from cinemas where it was screening.

  4. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    After a wet start it should be a dry and clear afternoon with highs of 11C (52F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  5. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Back to top