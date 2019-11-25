Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A second cinema chain has pulled the gang-themed film Blue Story after seven police officers were injured during a brawl at an entertainment complex.

Video content Video caption: Star City fight: Large police presence after fight at cinema Star City fight: Large police presence after fight at cinema

Police were called to reports of youths with machetes at the Star City multiplex in Birmingham on Saturday.

Six teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, were arrested - with Vue cinemas banning the film from its 91 outlets in the UK and Ireland in response.

Showcase has also dropped the movie from cinemas where it was screening.