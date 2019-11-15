Latest updates on flooding in West Midlands

The High Street in Clun, Shropshire, has been closed in both directions between the B4368 and Kidd Lane cue to concerns of rising river levels. It's one of dozens of roads in the area affected.
Video shows extent of flooding in Shropshire
It's one of dozens of roads in the area affected.
Video: Shakespearean attraction surrounded by floods
Floodwaters are surrounding Anne Hathaway's cottage in Stratford-upon-Avon as the visitor attraction was forced to shut on Thursday.
Local bushcraft company Wild Parkin said it was the worst flooding in the area for about 20 years.
Flooding affecting roads around Droitwich
This is the scene at Ford Lane in Droitwich, which is impassable.
A flood alert remains in place for the neraby river Salwarpe, with flooding of roads and farmland expected today.
Other areas that may be affected include Stoke Heath, Elmley Lovett and Ombersley, said the Environment Agency.
Rising flood water closes car park
Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury has been closed due to rising floodwater, with the Riverside car park partially closed due to flood defences.
Rail services running after flood disruption
Train services are running normally this morning after severe disruption on Thursday.
A "vast amount" of services were cancelled or delayed because of floods and landslides yesterday.
A tunnel between Stratford-upon-Avon and Birmingham flooded as well as rail lines between Birmingham and Leamington Spa, including Wood End station (pictured).
Floodwater is still affecting dozens of roads across the West Midlands.
More than 80 rescued from floodwater
Firefighters helped 35 vehicles stuck in floodwater across Herefordshire and Worcestershire.
Six properties across the two counties were also affected by flooding.
In total, Hereford and Worcester Fire Service say they had to rescue 87 people and one dog.
More than 30 schools in Worcestershire have already said they will be closed today, with dozens of roads affected.
Dozens of roads and schools affected by flooding
More than 30 schools remain closed across Warwickshire and Worcestershire as floodwater is still affecting roads around the region.
Dozens of flood warnings are in place across the West Midlands following heavy rainfall on Thursday.
The River Avon is expected to peak at Evesham this morning at it's highest levels since 2012 with the peak not expected at Stratford-upon-Avon until later.
Video: What's the weather got in store?
Sara Blizzard
BBC Weather
It will be a largely dry day with with rain and drizzle later with highs of 8C (46F).