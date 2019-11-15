Flooded road
Live

Latest updates on flooding in West Midlands

Latest Met Office weather warnings

  1. Video shows extent of flooding in Shropshire

    The High Street in Clun, Shropshire, has been closed in both directions between the B4368 and Kidd Lane cue to concerns of rising river levels.

    It's one of dozens of roads in the area affected.

    View more on twitter

  2. Video: Shakespearean attraction surrounded by floods

    Floodwaters are surrounding Anne Hathaway's cottage in Stratford-upon-Avon as the visitor attraction was forced to shut on Thursday.

    Local bushcraft company Wild Parkin said it was the worst flooding in the area for about 20 years.

    View more on twitter

  3. Flooding affecting roads around Droitwich

    This is the scene at Ford Lane in Droitwich, which is impassable.

    A flood alert remains in place for the neraby river Salwarpe, with flooding of roads and farmland expected today.

    Ford Road
    Copyright: @Bexterragga

    Other areas that may be affected include Stoke Heath, Elmley Lovett and Ombersley, said the Environment Agency.

  4. Rising flood water closes car park

    Frankwell car park in Shrewsbury has been closed due to rising floodwater, with the Riverside car park partially closed due to flood defences.

    View more on twitter

  5. Rail services running after flood disruption

    Train services are running normally this morning after severe disruption on Thursday.

    Flooded tracks at Wood End
    Copyright: Network Rail

    A "vast amount" of services were cancelled or delayed because of floods and landslides yesterday.

    A tunnel between Stratford-upon-Avon and Birmingham flooded as well as rail lines between Birmingham and Leamington Spa, including Wood End station (pictured).

    Floodwater is still affecting dozens of roads across the West Midlands.

  6. More than 80 rescued from floodwater

    Firefighters helped 35 vehicles stuck in floodwater across Herefordshire and Worcestershire.

    Flood Water
    Copyright: Dave Harford / West Midlands Ambulance Service

    Six properties across the two counties were also affected by flooding.

    In total, Hereford and Worcester Fire Service say they had to rescue 87 people and one dog.

    More than 30 schools in Worcestershire have already said they will be closed today, with dozens of roads affected.

  7. Dozens of roads and schools affected by flooding

    More than 30 schools remain closed across Warwickshire and Worcestershire as floodwater is still affecting roads around the region.

    Flood map
    Copyright: Environment Agency

    Dozens of flood warnings are in place across the West Midlands following heavy rainfall on Thursday.

    The River Avon is expected to peak at Evesham this morning at it's highest levels since 2012 with the peak not expected at Stratford-upon-Avon until later.

