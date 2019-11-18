Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Officers have been given extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Worcestershire. The 25-year-old woman was found near to the fire station in Causeway Lane, Upton-upon-Severn, on Saturday. Police are asking anyone who was near the fire station between 23.00 on Friday and the early hours of Saturday to get in contact as they may have information that can help. The 44-year-old man remains in police custody.
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe accident: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe accident, from J10A for M54 to J10 for A454 Wolverhampton Road Wolverhampton.
M6 Staffordshire - Two lanes closed and queues on M6 southbound from J10a M54 to J10, A454 (Wolverhampton), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Man questioned on suspicion of murder
Officers have been given extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Worcestershire.
The 25-year-old woman was found near to the fire station in Causeway Lane, Upton-upon-Severn, on Saturday.
Police are asking anyone who was near the fire station between 23.00 on Friday and the early hours of Saturday to get in contact as they may have information that can help.
The 44-year-old man remains in police custody.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a dry day with some cloud and highs of 7C (45F).
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, at J2 for A4123 Wolverhampton Road Oldbury.
M5 West Midlands - M5 lane closed on entry slip road southbound at J2, A4123 (Oldbury). Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.