Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Officers have been given extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Worcestershire.

BBC Copyright: BBC

The 25-year-old woman was found near to the fire station in Causeway Lane, Upton-upon-Severn, on Saturday.

Police are asking anyone who was near the fire station between 23.00 on Friday and the early hours of Saturday to get in contact as they may have information that can help.

The 44-year-old man remains in police custody.