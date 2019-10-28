Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

An electricity supply failure in the Bromsgrove area is affecting rail services. CrossCountry and West Midlands Railway services between Cheltenham Spa, Worcester Foregate Street, Shrub Hill and Birmingham New Street are being delayed or cancelled. Disruption is expected until 12:00. And the weekend rain means no trains will run between Hereford and Newport due to several sections of track, ballast and embankment being eroded or washed away.
Power failure and flooding affects rail services
