Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Disgraceful' scenes at Leeds v Birmingham

    Scenes at Saturday's Birmingham City match against Leeds have been described as "disgraceful".

    Birmingham fans clashed with police and stewards at the final whistle and then there was a "public order incident" in the coach park, the force said.

    Officers made 11 arrests, said West Yorkshire Police.

    West Midlands Police said it would work with colleagues along with the club to identify those involved.

  Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    M42 Worcestershire both ways severe disruption, from J1 for A38 Birmingham Road to J2 for A441 Hopwood Park Services.

    M42 Worcestershire - One lane closed and queues on M42 from J1, A38 (Bromsgrove) to J2, A441 (Hopwood Park Services), because of a break down.

  Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J15 for A500 D Road.

    M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and it's slow southbound at J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a break down.

  Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 D Road to J14 for A34.

    M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and queues on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of a break down.

  Envelope update

    Severe accident: A41 Shropshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A41 Shropshire southbound severe accident, from A518 to B4379.

    A41 Shropshire - A41 in Newport partially blocked and queues southbound from Newport roundabout to Sheriffhales Turn, because of an accident. Congestion to Newport Bypass. In the roadworks area.

  7. Three arrested after shots fired

    Two people have been arrested after shots were fired in Birmingham on Sunday.

    A 17-year-old who went to hospital shortly after the incident remains in a stable condition, police say, although it is not known if he had gun shot injuries.

    Archibald Road at the junction of Finch Road in Lozells remains closed after the incident which happened during the early hours.

    A 27-year-old man and two 17-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, said West Midlands Police.

  Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M42 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J5 for A41 Solihull By-Pass Solihull to J4 for A3400 Stratford Road Shirley.

    M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and queues on M42 southbound from J5, A41 (Solihull) to J4, A3400 (Shirley), because of a break down.

  9. Serious crash closes road

    BBC News Travel

    A serious crash has closed part of the B4096 in Bromsgrove.

    The road remains closed at the junction of Lickey Road and Groveley Lane, police say.

  10. Serious crash shuts part of M6

    A motorist had to be cut free from his vehicle after a collision with a lorry in Staffordshire.

    Crash site
    Copyright: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue

    Part of the M6 in was closed northbound for a time after the crash between J12 and J13 shortly before 00:50.

    Crash site
    Copyright: Staffordshire Fire and Rescue

    The driver was taken to hospital, said the fire service.

  11. Woman questioned over man's murder

    Officers are questioning a woman arrested on suspicion of murdering a 60-year-old man who was found dead at a house.

    Scene of death
    Copyright: BBC

    Officers were called to Merlin Walk in Castle Vale, Birmingham, in the early hours of Sunday.

    West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination would take place in due course and a cordon was in place while inquiries continued.

    A 52-year-old woman was arrested.

  12. 'I see trespassers every month'

    In Eddie Fanton's 16-year career he has experienced a death on the track and many more near misses.

    On the Virgin train driver's route from London to Birmingham he said he can expect to see a couple of trespassers a month.

    British Transport Police is preparing for a surge in trespass incidents during the half-term holidays.

    Figures show the number of children caught trespassing on the railways has almost doubled from 1,194 in 2014/15 to 2,215 in 2017/18.

    You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 21 October, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.

  Envelope update

    Severe congestion: A38 Staffordshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    A38 Staffordshire southbound severe congestion, from A5127 to A5148.

    A38 Staffordshire - Queues on A38 southbound from Streethay to Swinfen Island. In the roadworks area.

  14. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    Early rain should clear leaving a cloudy day with some sunshine and highs of 13C (55F).

  Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J4 for M42 to J3A for .

    M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J4, M42 (Coleshill) to J3a, M6 Toll, because of a lorry that's broken down.

  17. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

