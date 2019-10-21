Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

Scenes at Saturday's Birmingham City match against Leeds have been described as "disgraceful". Birmingham fans clashed with police and stewards at the final whistle and then there was a "public order incident" in the coach park, the force said. Officers made 11 arrests, said West Yorkshire Police. West Midlands Police said it would work with colleagues along with the club to identify those involved.
Severe disruption: M42 Worcestershire both ways
M42 Worcestershire both ways severe disruption, from J1 for A38 Birmingham Road to J2 for A441 Hopwood Park Services.
M42 Worcestershire - One lane closed and queues on M42 from J1, A38 (Bromsgrove) to J2, A441 (Hopwood Park Services), because of a break down.
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, at J15 for A500 D Road.
M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and it's slow southbound at J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent), because of a break down.
In the papers: Dozens blocking hospital beds
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire southbound
M6 Staffordshire southbound severe disruption, from J15 for A500 D Road to J14 for A34.
M6 Staffordshire - One lane closed and queues on M6 southbound from J15, A500 (Stoke-On-Trent) to J14, A34 (Stafford North), because of a break down.
Severe accident: A41 Shropshire southbound
A41 Shropshire southbound severe accident, from A518 to B4379.
A41 Shropshire - A41 in Newport partially blocked and queues southbound from Newport roundabout to Sheriffhales Turn, because of an accident. Congestion to Newport Bypass. In the roadworks area.
Three arrested after shots fired
Two people have been arrested after shots were fired in Birmingham on Sunday.
A 17-year-old who went to hospital shortly after the incident remains in a stable condition, police say, although it is not known if he had gun shot injuries.
Archibald Road at the junction of Finch Road in Lozells remains closed after the incident which happened during the early hours.
A 27-year-old man and two 17-year-olds have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, said West Midlands Police.
Severe disruption: M42 West Midlands southbound
M42 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J5 for A41 Solihull By-Pass Solihull to J4 for A3400 Stratford Road Shirley.
M42 West Midlands - One lane closed and queues on M42 southbound from J5, A41 (Solihull) to J4, A3400 (Shirley), because of a break down.
Serious crash closes road
A serious crash has closed part of the B4096 in Bromsgrove.
The road remains closed at the junction of Lickey Road and Groveley Lane, police say.
Serious crash shuts part of M6
A motorist had to be cut free from his vehicle after a collision with a lorry in Staffordshire.
Part of the M6 in was closed northbound for a time after the crash between J12 and J13 shortly before 00:50.
The driver was taken to hospital, said the fire service.
Woman questioned over man's murder
Officers are questioning a woman arrested on suspicion of murdering a 60-year-old man who was found dead at a house.
Officers were called to Merlin Walk in Castle Vale, Birmingham, in the early hours of Sunday.
West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination would take place in due course and a cordon was in place while inquiries continued.
A 52-year-old woman was arrested.
'I see trespassers every month'
In Eddie Fanton's 16-year career he has experienced a death on the track and many more near misses.
On the Virgin train driver's route from London to Birmingham he said he can expect to see a couple of trespassers a month.
British Transport Police is preparing for a surge in trespass incidents during the half-term holidays.
Figures show the number of children caught trespassing on the railways has almost doubled from 1,194 in 2014/15 to 2,215 in 2017/18.
You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 21 October, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.
Severe congestion: A38 Staffordshire southbound
A38 Staffordshire southbound severe congestion, from A5127 to A5148.
A38 Staffordshire - Queues on A38 southbound from Streethay to Swinfen Island. In the roadworks area.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Early rain should clear leaving a cloudy day with some sunshine and highs of 13C (55F).
Severe disruption: M6 Warwickshire southbound
M6 Warwickshire southbound severe disruption, from J4 for M42 to J3A for .
M6 Warwickshire - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J4, M42 (Coleshill) to J3a, M6 Toll, because of a lorry that's broken down.
Pollution 'triggers hundreds more heart attacks'
People also suffer more strokes and asthma attacks on days when air quality is poor, academics say.
