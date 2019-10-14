Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A broken down train between Stoke-on-Trent and Macclesfield is blocking rail lines. CrossCountry services out of Birmingham News Street are being affected as well as Virgin Trains between London Euston and Manchester Picadilly. Disruption is expected until 10:00 said Network Rail.
By Vanessa Pearce
Broken train causing delays
Severe disruption: M5 Worcestershire northbound
M5 Worcestershire northbound severe disruption, from J4 for A38 Halesowen Road Bromsgrove to J3 for A456 Quinton Expressway Halesowen.
M5 Worcestershire - One lane closed and it's slow on M5 northbound from J4, A38 (Bromsgrove) to J3, A456 (Halesowen), because of a break down.
Severe disruption: M5 West Midlands southbound
M5 West Midlands southbound severe disruption, from J1 for A41 Birmingham Road West Bromwich to J2 for A4123 Wolverhampton Road Oldbury.
M5 West Midlands - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J1, A41 (West Bromwich) to J2, A4123 (Oldbury), because of a break down. In the roadworks area.
Justice sought over school boy's death
The mother of a 15-year-old school boy who was stabbed to death has described the horror of finding her son dying in the street near their home.
Kelly Ellitts's son Keelan Wilson was attacked in Wolverhampton in May 2018.
Nine teenagers have been questioned by police, but no-one has been charged.
You can see more about moves to tackle knife crime in the city during Inside Out on BBC One in the West Midlands at 19:30 on Monday 14 October and on iPlayer afterwards.
Severe accident: M6 West Midlands southbound
M6 West Midlands southbound severe accident, from J5 for A452 to J4A for .
M6 West Midlands - Two lanes closed and queues on M6 southbound from J5, A452 (Castle Bromwich) to J4a, M42 interchange, because of an accident.
Birmingham Run cut short over safety threat
The organisers of a half-marathon have apologised to participants after it was cut short.
About 11,000 runners at the Great Birmingham Run were told wet weather had forced organisers to reduce the distance by a mile.
The people behind the run later said changes were made over a safety threat.
The Great Run said in a statement the route was reduced after consultation with police to avoid Cannon Hill Park and Edgbaston.
"We can assure participants and spectators that their safety was not compromised at any point," the spokesperson added.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
It will be increasingly wet with heavy rain and highs of 13C (55F).
Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.