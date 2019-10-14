Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

The mother of a 15-year-old school boy who was stabbed to death has described the horror of finding her son dying in the street near their home.

Kelly Ellitts's son Keelan Wilson was attacked in Wolverhampton in May 2018.

Nine teenagers have been questioned by police, but no-one has been charged.

