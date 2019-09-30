Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A man is due in court after a police officer was hit by a car and seriously injured. PC Christopher Burnham, 48, was struck by a Mini in Holbrook Lane, Coventry, just after 14:45 on Wednesday. Police have charged Tekle Lennox, of no fixed address, with attempted murder. He has also been charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance. The officer remains in hospital and is said to be critically ill.
