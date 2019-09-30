Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

By Vanessa Pearce

  1. Man charged with attempted murder of PC hit by car

    A man is due in court after a police officer was hit by a car and seriously injured.

    PC Christopher Burnham
    Copyright: West Midlands Police

    PC Christopher Burnham, 48, was struck by a Mini in Holbrook Lane, Coventry, just after 14:45 on Wednesday.

    Police have charged Tekle Lennox, of no fixed address, with attempted murder.

    He has also been charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance.

    The officer remains in hospital and is said to be critically ill.

  2. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Anna Church

    Weather Presenter

    After a dry start rain will move in later with the risk of thunder and highs of 12C (54F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

