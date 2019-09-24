Live

Severe weather disruption: Latest updates

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce and Andy Giddings

All times stated are UK

  1. Roads affected by heavy flooding

    Roads in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham are also being affected by flooding.

    Golden Hillock Road is being affected in both directions from A41 Warwick Road to A45 Small Heath Highway, with the road just passable.

    John Copeland has posted these pictures on Twitter of nearby Medlicott Road.

    Flood
    Copyright: John Copeland
    Flooding
    Copyright: John Copeland

  2. Weather warning from Met Office

    The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place for large parts of the West Midlands, lasting until 22:00.

    It says people in Birmingham, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Shropshire could suffer flooding to homes, deep water on roads, cancellation of rail services and power cuts.

    And light rain is expected for the rest of the day.

    Puddle
    Copyright: JJ Infinity

    Herefordshire and Worcestershire are largely outside the affected area, but are still likely to see some rain.

  3. Flooding affecting roads across the region

    BBC News Travel

    Newport Road in Albrighton Shropshire is closed between Sandy Lane and A41 Albrighton bypass.

    Flood
    Copyright: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

    These are some of the other roads affected by today's wet weather:

    • A448 Kidderminster Road in Bromsgrove is flooded near Sanders Park
    • A449 Malvern Road in Worcester is just passable between Canada Way and Temeside Way.
    • A5404 in Bonehill, Staffordshire is just passable as you enter Robert Peel Hospital
    Flood
    Copyright: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
    • Longbridge Lane in Birmingham remains closed in both directions between A38 Bristol Road South and Coombes Lane
    • Perryfields Road is closed in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire from A448 to Stourbridge Road
    • Tansey Green Road in Pensnett is flooded around B4175 Stallings Lane

  4. More rain in one day than we've had for weeks

    John Hammond

    Weather forecaster

    Many parts of the region have had an inch or more of rain this morning to add to yesterday's weather, that's more than we've had for many weeks - all in one go.

    And although it's cleared for a time, it’s what we call a ‘sucker’s gap’ because further downpours will arrive as we head into the night.

    Sutton Coldfield
    Copyright: Suttonwalker

    There are further deep areas of low pressure lined up for the rest of the week.

  5. Rain preventing play at Edgbaston

    Perhaps not surprisingly, play has been abandoned for the day at Edgbaston.

    Warwickshire said the umpires had taken the decision to try again tomorrow after looking at the forecast and the state of the pitch.

    Edgbaston
    Copyright: Warwickshire CCC

    At Hove, they're taking an early lunch in the match between Sussex and Worcestershire, before making a decision on play there.

  6. Heavy flooding closes road

    Bus services on Longbridge Lane in Birmingham have been delayed throughout the morning due to wet weather and flooding.

    Flood
    Copyright: @Kevinmcgphoto
    Flood
    Copyright: @Kevinmcgphoto

    The road continues to be closed in both directions between A38 Bristol Road South and Coombes Lane.

    flood
    Copyright: @Kevinmcgphoto

  7. Flooding closes railway line

    BBC News Travel

    Railway lines between Hednesford and Rugeley Trent Valley are flooded, blocking the line.

    Rail services are being cancelled, delayed or suspended.

  9. Heavy rain in the West Midlands

    Andy Giddings

    BBC News

    Good afternoon from the West Midlands, where heavy rain has hit the region.

    Stay here for all the latest news, travel and updates on disruption caused by the severe weather.

