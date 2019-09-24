Roads in the Sparkhill area of Birmingham are also being affected by flooding. Golden Hillock Road is being affected in both directions from A41 Warwick Road to A45 Small Heath Highway, with the road just passable. John Copeland has posted these pictures on Twitter of nearby Medlicott Road.
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce and Andy Giddings
All times stated are UK
Roads affected by heavy flooding
Weather warning from Met Office
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place for large parts of the West Midlands, lasting until 22:00.
It says people in Birmingham, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Shropshire could suffer flooding to homes, deep water on roads, cancellation of rail services and power cuts.
And light rain is expected for the rest of the day.
Herefordshire and Worcestershire are largely outside the affected area, but are still likely to see some rain.
Flooding affecting roads across the region
Newport Road in Albrighton Shropshire is closed between Sandy Lane and A41 Albrighton bypass.
These are some of the other roads affected by today's wet weather:
More rain in one day than we've had for weeks
Many parts of the region have had an inch or more of rain this morning to add to yesterday's weather, that's more than we've had for many weeks - all in one go.
And although it's cleared for a time, it’s what we call a ‘sucker’s gap’ because further downpours will arrive as we head into the night.
There are further deep areas of low pressure lined up for the rest of the week.
Rain preventing play at Edgbaston
Perhaps not surprisingly, play has been abandoned for the day at Edgbaston.
Warwickshire said the umpires had taken the decision to try again tomorrow after looking at the forecast and the state of the pitch.
At Hove, they're taking an early lunch in the match between Sussex and Worcestershire, before making a decision on play there.
Heavy flooding closes road
Bus services on Longbridge Lane in Birmingham have been delayed throughout the morning due to wet weather and flooding.
The road continues to be closed in both directions between A38 Bristol Road South and Coombes Lane.
Flooding closes railway line
Railway lines between Hednesford and Rugeley Trent Valley are flooded, blocking the line.
Rail services are being cancelled, delayed or suspended.
Flood alerts after heavy rain
Over 40mm of rain has fallen across Birmingham this morning. the Environment Agency has said.
Flood alerts have been issued for the following rivers:
Heavy rain in the West Midlands
Good afternoon from the West Midlands, where heavy rain has hit the region.
Stay here for all the latest news, travel and updates on disruption caused by the severe weather.