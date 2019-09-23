Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Crash causing M40 disruption

    BBC News Travel

    A crash is partially blocking the M40 southbound between Leamington Spa and Gaydon.

    There's slow traffic in the area, said Highways England.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M40 Warwickshire southbound severe accident, from J13 for A452 Banbury Road to J12 for B4451.

    M40 Warwickshire - M40 partially blocked and it's slow southbound from J13, A452 (Bishop's Tachbrook) to J12, B4451 (Gaydon), because of an accident.

  4. We are Stoke-on-Trent: Covering the stories that matter to you

    BBC News is spending the week focusing on Stoke-on-Trent and the people who live there.

    We are Stoke-on-Trent
    We are Stoke-on-Trent is up and running with the aim of reaching a wider audience with news about the city.

    Journalists from across the network will be reporting in the six towns that make up Stoke-on-Trent, including from the BBC's national and regional TV and radio outlets and digital services.

    For more information about We Are Stoke-on-Trent follow #BBCWeAreStokeonTrent on social media. You can also email us at wearestokeontrent@bbc.co.uk

  5. Thomas Cook: All flights cancelled from Birmingham Airport

    Thomas Cook has collapsed after last-minute negotiations aimed at saving the 178-year-old holiday firm failed.

    The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the tour operator had "ceased trading with immediate effect".

    Birmingham Airport advise all flights from the operator are cancelled and passengers are asked not to go to the airport.

    The airport said it was "working closely with the CAA and the DfT to also support the effort to repatriate customers back to the UK over the coming weeks".

    The airline was Birmingham’s fifth largest carrier and based four aircraft at the airport.

    Details can be found here on what to do if you are currently abroad.

  6. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    It will be a fine and dry morning with plenty of sunny spells and rain moving in later this afternoon.

    Top temperatures will be 19C (66F).

    Video content

    Video caption: Latest weather for the West Midlands

  7. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

