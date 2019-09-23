Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A crash is partially blocking the M40 southbound between Leamington Spa and Gaydon. There's slow traffic in the area, said Highways England.
Crash causing M40 disruption
Man charged with woodland body murder
Wesley Streete is charged with the murder of Keeley Bunker, whose body was found in woodland.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M40 Warwickshire southbound
We are Stoke-on-Trent: Covering the stories that matter to you
BBC News is spending the week focusing on Stoke-on-Trent and the people who live there.
We are Stoke-on-Trent is up and running with the aim of reaching a wider audience with news about the city.
Journalists from across the network will be reporting in the six towns that make up Stoke-on-Trent, including from the BBC's national and regional TV and radio outlets and digital services.
For more information about We Are Stoke-on-Trent follow #BBCWeAreStokeonTrent on social media. You can also email us at wearestokeontrent@bbc.co.uk
Thomas Cook: All flights cancelled from Birmingham Airport
Thomas Cook has collapsed after last-minute negotiations aimed at saving the 178-year-old holiday firm failed.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the tour operator had "ceased trading with immediate effect".
Birmingham Airport advise all flights from the operator are cancelled and passengers are asked not to go to the airport.
The airport said it was "working closely with the CAA and the DfT to also support the effort to repatriate customers back to the UK over the coming weeks".
The airline was Birmingham’s fifth largest carrier and based four aircraft at the airport.
Details can be found here on what to do if you are currently abroad.
Video: Your 50-second weather forecast
Rich Davis
BBC Weather presenter
It will be a fine and dry morning with plenty of sunny spells and rain moving in later this afternoon.
Top temperatures will be 19C (66F).
