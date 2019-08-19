Live

Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

  1. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound

    M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J12 for A5.

    M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on entry slip road and it's slow northbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a car that's broken down.

  2. Boy in hospital after neck impaled on pole

    A young footballer is recovering after being impaled through the neck by a training pole.

    Emergency services were called to a football pitch off Chell Heath Road, in Fegg Hayes, Stoke-on-Trent yesterday afternoon.

    The object was cut before the boy was flown by air ambulance to hospital, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said.

  3. Woman found injured on roadside has died

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    A woman found with serious injuries by a road has died.

    The woman was found on Belt Road, Cannock, during the early hours of Saturday.

    She was local, in her 50s, and died in hospital early on Sunday, Staffordshire Pplice said.

    detectives are still investigating the circumstances around her death which are not yet understood.Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or has dash-cam or CCTV footage in the area to come forward.

  5. Will you need your umbrella again?

    Alex Hamilton

    BBC Weather

    A mix of sunny spells with some heavy showers - here's the full weather forecast.

  6. Live updates for the West Midlands

    Allen Cook

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live service for Monday.

    We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.

