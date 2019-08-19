Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A woman found with serious injuries by a road has died.

The woman was found on Belt Road, Cannock, during the early hours of Saturday.

She was local, in her 50s, and died in hospital early on Sunday, Staffordshire Pplice said.

detectives are still investigating the circumstances around her death which are not yet understood.Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or has dash-cam or CCTV footage in the area to come forward.