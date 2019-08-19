Midlands Live: Breaking news and local stories

A woman found with serious injuries by a road has died.
GoogleCopyright: Google
The woman was found on Belt Road, Cannock, during the early hours of Saturday.
She was local, in her 50s, and died in hospital early on Sunday, Staffordshire Pplice said.
detectives are still investigating the circumstances around her death which are not yet understood.Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or has dash-cam or CCTV footage in the area to come forward.
Live Reporting
By Allen Cook
All times stated are UK
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Staffordshire northbound
M6 Staffordshire northbound severe disruption, at J12 for A5.
M6 Staffordshire - M6 lane closed on entry slip road and it's slow northbound at J12, A5 (Gailey), because of a car that's broken down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Boy in hospital after neck impaled on pole
BBC Midlands Today
A young footballer is recovering after being impaled through the neck by a training pole.
Emergency services were called to a football pitch off Chell Heath Road, in Fegg Hayes, Stoke-on-Trent yesterday afternoon.
The object was cut before the boy was flown by air ambulance to hospital, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue said.
Woman found injured on roadside has died
Allen Cook
BBC News
A woman found with serious injuries by a road has died.
The woman was found on Belt Road, Cannock, during the early hours of Saturday.
She was local, in her 50s, and died in hospital early on Sunday, Staffordshire Pplice said.
detectives are still investigating the circumstances around her death which are not yet understood.Detectives are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything or has dash-cam or CCTV footage in the area to come forward.
In the papers: Bid to cut prices on M6 Toll
Express and Star
News from the Express and Star:
Will you need your umbrella again?
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
A mix of sunny spells with some heavy showers - here's the full weather forecast.
Stay up to date with the latest weather for you area by heading to the BBC Weather website at any other time.
Live updates for the West Midlands
Allen Cook
BBC News
Welcome to our live service for Monday.
We'll be bringing you all the news, sport, travel and weather for the West Midlands.
You can get in touch via email,Twitter and Facebook.